Dining Guide

Cafe J

At this sophisticated spot just across the street from the Texas Tech campus, you’re sure to brush elbows with university professors wooing candidates and families celebrating graduations, as its laid-back style and local art make it perfect for a special meal. Our favorite dish is the decadent lobster macaroni, but even the classic burger, decked out with caramelized onions and jalapeño-bacon marmalade, feels like a treat.

City: Lubbock

Cuisine:

Drinks: Bar

Price: $$$

Rating: ★★

Address: 2605 19th, Lubbock, TX, 79410

Hours: L Tue–Fri. D Tue–Sat. B Sat & Sun.

Phone: 806-743-5400

Website: www.cafejlubbock.com

Last updated: February 16, 2018

