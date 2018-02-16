Cafe J

At this sophisticated spot just across the street from the Texas Tech campus, you’re sure to brush elbows with university professors wooing candidates and families celebrating graduations, as its laid-back style and local art make it perfect for a special meal. Our favorite dish is the decadent lobster macaroni, but even the classic burger, decked out with caramelized onions and jalapeño-bacon marmalade, feels like a treat.