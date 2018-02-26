Caracol

Though the front patio is primo on nice nights, we were recently tucked away at a quietish table near the back of this wildly popular Mexican-seafood entry in Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega’s empire. Top marks go to wood-roasted oysters, meltingly tender and juicy with chipotle butter, as well as an achiote-rubbed pork chop with caramelized pineapple, oyster mushrooms, and a black bean tamal. We also relished three fine seafood dishes: large scallops with roasted cauliflower, wild mushrooms, and poblano sauce; a colorful jumble of sautéed shrimp, lobster, clams, scallops, mussels, and octopus with avocado-tomatillo salsa; and a butterflied, boneless porgy fish, wood-grilled with garlic sauce.