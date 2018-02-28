Central Perks

A rarity in meat-and-potatoes East Texas, this quaint place tucked inside the historic Weisman Center offers full vegetarian and vegan options. Owners Debra and Robert Sorich value hospitality, allowing diners to plug in and work or study or plug out and relax. A full-service espresso bar fuels those who choose the former, but the laid back atmosphere appeals to the latter. We stopped by on a recent weekday morning for coffee and a pastry and stayed until lunchtime, catching up on email and small-town small talk while enjoying the Roasted Pork Chile Verde sandwich with melty Swiss cheese.