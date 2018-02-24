Charcoaler Drive-In

Part of El Paso’s dining scene since 1961, when Robert Cox Sr. opened the first drive-in, Char-coaler is back after a ten-month hiatus in which Cox’s granddaughter and several partners bought the business, learned the menu, and updated the drive-in to include picnic-table seating on the 1.2-acre lot. El Pasoans have flocked to the reopened restaurant happy to once again enjoy the never-frozen-beef burgers with Charcoaler’s signature sauce (now sold by the bottle on premises) and old-fashioned fountain drinks. And now there are fresh salads to try.