Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Dining Guide

Charcoaler Drive-In

Part of El Paso’s dining scene since 1961, when Robert Cox Sr. opened the first drive-in, Char-coaler is back after a ten-month hiatus in which Cox’s granddaughter and several partners bought the business, learned the menu, and updated the drive-in to include picnic-table seating on the 1.2-acre lot. El Pasoans have flocked to the reopened restaurant happy to once again enjoy the never-frozen-beef burgers with Charcoaler’s signature sauce (now sold by the bottle on premises) and old-fashioned fountain drinks. And now there are fresh salads to try.

City: El Paso

Cuisine:

Drinks: No bar

Price: $

Rating: ★★

Address: 5837 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX, 79912

Hours: L & D 7 days.

Phone: 915-581-0660

Website: https://www.charcoalerdrivein.com/

Last updated: February 23, 2018

Trending