Dining Guide

Don Chingon

From the street you can’t miss the cheery patio lights and brightly painted walls of this new Lower Greenville spot from the Social House team. Alas, that festive promise fell short. If you’re going for tequila shots and margaritas, you’ll be happy, but the food is just plain. The beef short rib enchiladas, a “signature entrée,” consisted of soggy tortillas filled with tough meat; the chipotle sauce was good, but it was not enough to salvage the dish. Service is unfortunately slow (a ten-minute wait for water and chips and salsa).

City: Dallas

Cuisine:

Drinks: Bar

Price: $$

Rating:

Address: 2237 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75206

Hours: L & D 7 days.

Phone: 469-250-7259

Website: https://www.thedonchingon.com/

Last updated: February 22, 2018

