El Capataz

This is a no-nonsense favorite with a tight but impressive menu. We insist on the tangy salpicón pibil, chilled shredded chicken spiked with achiote and roasted corn, onions, and peppers, ready to be cupped in blue corn totopos. Fish tacos are the city’s best and a classic to boot: panko-coated and fried cod with radishes and cabbage and a thrilling chipotle sauce. Fried shrimp albóndigas are ready for a house rémoulade. Lighter fare? Try the deceptively simple grilled chicken and cheese sandwich: Texas toast holds pibil-marinated and roasted chicken married to Muenster, all accompanied by a dipping portion of red onion and jalapeño jam. End the evening with bar specials like the revelatory ahogado: espresso, Kahlua, and cinnamon-dusted ice cream.