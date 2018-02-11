Dining Guide
Hard Eight BBQ
Hard Eight is still delivering one of the best barbecue experiences in North Texas. The 16-ounce grilled ribeye is one of the best options, but the sausage, turkey, and ribs are hard to beat as well. Sides are made fresh daily, like the hot seasoned fries, hand-battered onion rings, and refreshing chunky slaw. And the free jalapeño-spiced pinto beans are worth finding room for on a full plate. A seat on the porch is a great way to spend a few hours for lunch or dinner.
City: Stephenville
Cuisine: Barbecue
Method: Mesquite in a direct heat pit and a gas-fired rotisserie
Pitmaster: Chad Decker
Drinks: Bar
Price: $$
Address: 1091 Glen Rose Rd., Stephenville, TX, 76401
Hours: L & D 7 days.
Phone: 254-968-5552
Website: www.hardeightbbq.com/
Year Opened: 2003
Last updated: February 11, 2018
Reviews
Hard Eight BBQ
Dining at Hard Eight BBQ is as much about experience as it is about the meal. During a recent visit to the original Stephenville location, I lined up with thirty other people, an impressive crowd for 1:00 p.m. on a Friday. Together we stood together facing cord upon cord of neatly piled mesquite and two giant burn barrels raging so …
