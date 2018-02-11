Hard Eight BBQ

Hard Eight is still delivering one of the best barbecue experiences in North Texas. The 16-ounce grilled ribeye is one of the best options, but the sausage, turkey, and ribs are hard to beat as well. Sides are made fresh daily, like the hot seasoned fries, hand-battered onion rings, and refreshing chunky slaw. And the free jalapeño-spiced pinto beans are worth finding room for on a full plate. A seat on the porch is a great way to spend a few hours for lunch or dinner.

City: Stephenville Cuisine: Barbecue Method: Mesquite in a direct heat pit and a gas-fired rotisserie Pitmaster: Chad Decker Drinks: Bar Price: $$ Rating: ★★ Address: 1091 Glen Rose Rd., Stephenville, TX, 76401 Hours: L & D 7 days. Phone: 254-968-5552 Website: www.hardeightbbq.com/ Year Opened: 2003