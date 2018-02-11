Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Hard Eight BBQ

Hard Eight is still delivering one of the best barbecue experiences in North Texas. The 16-ounce grilled ribeye is one of the best options, but the sausage, turkey, and ribs are hard to beat as well. Sides are made fresh daily, like the hot seasoned fries, hand-battered onion rings, and refreshing chunky slaw. And the free jalapeño-spiced pinto beans are worth finding room for on a full plate. A seat on the porch is a great way to spend a few hours for lunch or dinner.

City: Stephenville

Cuisine:

Method: Mesquite in a direct heat pit and a gas-fired rotisserie

Pitmaster: Chad Decker

Drinks: Bar

Price: $$

Rating: ★★

Address: 1091 Glen Rose Rd., Stephenville, TX, 76401

Hours: L & D 7 days.

Phone: 254-968-5552

Website: www.hardeightbbq.com/

Year Opened: 2003

Last updated: February 11, 2018

  • Bull

    I went to the Roanoke one for lunch yesterday, terribly disappointed. The meat cutter pulled out a fresh brisket and tore off the fat cap before I had a chance to order. The brisket was tender but dry. The turkey was dry, but that was a long shot to be anything else. The poppers were good. But the ribs were terrible, the worst I’ve ever had there. The skin was as thick as a leather belt and just as tough and dry. I had to peel it off to eat anything. I guess they cooked them too fast for the lunch rush.

