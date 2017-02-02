Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Dining Guide

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Kenny has his finger in quite a few pies—burgers, pizzas, Italian food—but this is probably the most sophisticated of all his establishments. Quite the gathering place for North Dallasites, it’s both noisy and crowded. We began with our favorite appetizer: tenderloin crostini with decadent béarnaise and demi-glace.  Salmon with a miso glaze and ginger-sake butter was too intriguing to pass up, and we weren’t disappointed.

City: Dallas

Cuisine:

Drinks: Bar

Price: $$$

Rating: ★★

Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, TX, 75254

Hours: L & D 7 days.

Phone: 972-392-9663

Website: www.kennyswoodfiredgrill.com

Last updated: February 1, 2017

Trending