Dining Guide
Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill
Kenny has his finger in quite a few pies—burgers, pizzas, Italian food—but this is probably the most sophisticated of all his establishments. Quite the gathering place for North Dallasites, it’s both noisy and crowded. We began with our favorite appetizer: tenderloin crostini with decadent béarnaise and demi-glace. Salmon with a miso glaze and ginger-sake butter was too intriguing to pass up, and we weren’t disappointed.
City: Dallas
Cuisine: American
Drinks: Bar
Price: $$$
Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, TX, 75254
Hours: L & D 7 days.
Phone: 972-392-9663
Website: www.kennyswoodfiredgrill.com
Last updated: February 1, 2017