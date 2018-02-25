Kiran’s

We’d follow Kiran Verma anywhere. Her Indian classics (tikka masala, tandoori chicken, vindaloo) are world-class, but we really love her fun creations, like a recent Tex-Mex-Indian showcase of Indian-spiced chili with ground venison and bison and white beans, topped with slices of jalapeño and duck breast “bacon” crumbles. Served with garlic naan, it was fabulous. So too was a lovely seafood curry with jumbo shrimp and plump scallops in a traditional slurry of coconut and tamarind, dotted with mustard seeds. The swanky new space includes a luxurious bar area—our go-to spot in the house—perfect for craft cocktails and Indian bites. Our favorite combination? A ginger-and-serrano-pepper margarita and crab-and-corn samosas.