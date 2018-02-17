La Fogata

Press spacebar to see more share options.





Festive La Fogata has a long-standing reputation with San Antonians, built over decades at its Vance Jackson location and fueled by fabulous margaritas and enchiladas done right. Now there’s a new location (part of the Richardson restaurant group, as is the original), with a sleeker, shinier, even better outdoor patio, across from the Dominion and all set for springtime under the oaks. Best dish for a family meal: spiced-just-right fajitas arrachera, a slow-braised version of skirt steak, tender and moist in a tasty salsa. Beans and rice and all the sides are just what you want, flavorful and fresh. We wished only for a more interesting picadillo stuffing for our plump, egg-battered chile relleno.