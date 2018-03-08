Dining Guide
La Nueva Fresh & Hot
Funky, funky, funky—this certainly isn’t the place to propose. We didn’t go there for romance anyway, so we’ll just rave about the chicken tamales and vegan flautas with potatoes and black beans. For those who must end a meal with something sweet, try a De la Rosa marzipan-style peanut candy. We also recommend taking home a bag of the house-made chips to enjoy all week.
City: Dallas
Cuisine: Mexican
Drinks: No bar
Price: $
Address: 9625 Webb Chapel Rd., Dallas, TX, 75220
Hours: B, L & D 7 days.
Phone: 214-358-7261
Last updated: March 7, 2018