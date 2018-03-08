Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Dining Guide

La Nueva Fresh & Hot

Funky, funky, funky—this certainly isn’t the place to propose. We didn’t go there for romance anyway, so we’ll just rave about the chicken tamales and vegan flautas with potatoes and black beans. For those who must end a meal with something sweet, try a De la Rosa marzipan-style peanut candy. We also recommend taking home a bag of the house-made chips to enjoy all week.

City: Dallas

Cuisine:

Drinks: No bar

Price: $

Rating: ★★

Address: 9625 Webb Chapel Rd., Dallas, TX, 75220

Hours: B, L & D 7 days.

Phone: 214-358-7261

Last updated: March 7, 2018

