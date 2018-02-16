La Zona

Press spacebar to see more share options.





This tiny stucco complex along the Near Southside’s restaurant row includes a hip little bar and cafe (Hotel Madrid) with a coffee-and-churros lounge (Saint Sophia), where classic movies are projected on the wall at night. Clever cocktails pair well with a menu that’s part tapas (bite-size chistorra sausage in red wine sauce, tortilla española, meatballs in almond cream sauce) and part pizzas (like the thin-crusted Date Night, with goat cheese, figs, and serrano ham). Don’t miss the churros with warm chocolate sauce.