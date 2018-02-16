Malai Kitchen

Thai and Vietnamese make a happy marriage at this modern Clearfork spot. Cool spring rolls enfold seared tuna wrapped within rice noodles, pickled bean sprouts, and cilantro for fresh, clean flavors, countered with a nubby peanut sauce that we sprinkled with sriracha. Green papaya salad, tarted up with ripe mango, takes on a salty, smoky edge from candied bacon and chopped peanuts, all spiked with a chile-lime dressing. Contemporary approaches to classic curries deliver a solid hit in the bright green curry dotted with petite slices of eggplant, carrots, and tender chicken breast, kept warm in an iron pot with fluffy jasmine rice alongside.