Malai Kitchen
Thai and Vietnamese make a happy marriage at this modern Clearfork spot. Cool spring rolls enfold seared tuna wrapped within rice noodles, pickled bean sprouts, and cilantro for fresh, clean flavors, countered with a nubby peanut sauce that we sprinkled with sriracha. Green papaya salad, tarted up with ripe mango, takes on a salty, smoky edge from candied bacon and chopped peanuts, all spiked with a chile-lime dressing. Contemporary approaches to classic curries deliver a solid hit in the bright green curry dotted with petite slices of eggplant, carrots, and tender chicken breast, kept warm in an iron pot with fluffy jasmine rice alongside.
City: Fort Worth
Cuisine: Asian
Drinks: Bar
Price: $$
Address: 5289 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth, TX, 76109
Hours: L & D 7 days. B Sat & Sun.
Phone: 682-707-3959
Website: www.malaikitchen.com/
Last updated: February 16, 2018