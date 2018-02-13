Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Master Yakiniku

Cooking our own food at a restaurant is usually not our cup of tea, but the high-quality, teriyaki-seasoned salmon we prepared on our table’s built-in hibachi was, frankly, delicious. We also tried a couple of dishes from the restaurant’s kitchen: beef bibimbap and a Japanese curry. Though not the best in town, both proved tasty and satisfying, featuring fresh vegetables and plenty of flavor. This is a nice option for a quiet dinner at an unpretentious neighborhood restaurant.

City: Bryan

Cuisine:

Drinks: Beer & sake

Price: $$

Rating: ★★

Address: 3700 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX, 77802

Hours: L & D 7 days.

Phone: 979-704-6553

Website: www.masteryakiniku.com/

Last updated: February 12, 2018

