Master Yakiniku

Cooking our own food at a restaurant is usually not our cup of tea, but the high-quality, teriyaki-seasoned salmon we prepared on our table’s built-in hibachi was, frankly, delicious. We also tried a couple of dishes from the restaurant’s kitchen: beef bibimbap and a Japanese curry. Though not the best in town, both proved tasty and satisfying, featuring fresh vegetables and plenty of flavor. This is a nice option for a quiet dinner at an unpretentious neighborhood restaurant.