Mesero

This Mesero location boasts a lovely patio view of the golf course; inside the feel is sophisticated, with orchids gracing the simple decor. Our enchiladas oaxaqueñas arrived looking like two chocolate-covered bars but were actually tender tortillas filled with chicken and glazed with a complex, slightly spice mole. An “American side” of the menu offers a double-meat burger, a chili-and-cheddar hot dog, and an oven-roasted half chicken.

City: Dallas

Cuisine:

Drinks: Bar

Price: $$

Rating: ★★

Address: 5505 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, TX, 75254

Hours: L Mon–Sat. D 7 days. B Sun.

Phone: 972-788-8180

Website: https://www.mesero.net/prestonwood/

Last updated: March 1, 2017

