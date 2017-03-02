Mesero

This Mesero location boasts a lovely patio view of the golf course; inside the feel is sophisticated, with orchids gracing the simple decor. Our enchiladas oaxaqueñas arrived looking like two chocolate-covered bars but were actually tender tortillas filled with chicken and glazed with a complex, slightly spice mole. An “American side” of the menu offers a double-meat burger, a chili-and-cheddar hot dog, and an oven-roasted half chicken.