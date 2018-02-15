Dining Guide
Mixtli
Perhaps as much a theatrical experience as a meal, each pre-ticketed, prepaid seat in this polished up boxcar (recently remodeled for a more open and visible kitchen) takes you on a journey through Mexico, perhaps a region, a time period, or a culinary niche. Our recent meal, courtesy of award-laden chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galicia, focused on Oaxaca and took us from a beautiful yellow chile guero with chipotle to a crisp blue-corn tetela with mushrooms and hoja santa to pork and peanut mole and on through a host of other little plates, all paired with cocktails, wines, and other drinks. But your meal will be completely different (themes change every 45 days or so); reserve your seat online.
City: San Antonio
Cuisine: Mexican
Drinks: Bar
Price: $$$$
Address: 5251 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX, 78212
Hours: D Tue–Sat.
Phone: 210-338-0746
Website: restaurantmixtli.com/
Last updated: February 15, 2018