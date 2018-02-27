Dining Guide
Night Market Thai
A strong city vibe—walls of graphic art, heavy metal beams, and an amber glow of street lights—makes a perfect backdrop for the recent revamp of Night Market. As for the food, our selections ranged from meh to wow. The disappointment was mussels steamed in lemongrass and basil, an unappetizing presentation of gritty mollusks, quite a few of which were unopened. The delights were crab fried rice, flecked with red peppers, onions, and egg, generously topped with chunks of sweet crab tossed in curry sauce and red curry with beef: mildly spiced, chock-full of tender meat and eggplant, topped with red onions and basil.
City: Houston
Cuisine: Thai
Drinks: Beer & wine
Price: $$
Address: 9630 Clarewood Dr., Houston, TX, 77036
Hours: L & D Tue–Sun.
Phone: 713-492-2835
Website: nightmarkettx.com/
Last updated: February 26, 2018