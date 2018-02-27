Night Market Thai

A strong city vibe—walls of graphic art, heavy metal beams, and an amber glow of street lights—makes a perfect backdrop for the recent revamp of Night Market. As for the food, our selections ranged from meh to wow. The disappointment was mussels steamed in lemongrass and basil, an unappetizing presentation of gritty mollusks, quite a few of which were unopened. The delights were crab fried rice, flecked with red peppers, onions, and egg, generously topped with chunks of sweet crab tossed in curry sauce and red curry with beef: mildly spiced, chock-full of tender meat and eggplant, topped with red onions and basil.