Nora

Dim lighting, dark woods, and a stone floor covered with deep-red oriental rugs set the mood for a menu of Afghan and other Middle Eastern dishes. We started with the mantoo, fluffy little steamed beef dumplings topped with a spicy tomato and yogurt sauce and served on a plate sprinkled with a house-made spice mix of turmeric, cumin, cloves, and cinnamon. For our main dish, we ordered qabili palau, a sweet-spicy saffron basmati rice loaded with almonds, pistachios, marinated carrots, raisins, and generous chunks of tender lamb.