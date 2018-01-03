Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

OHMS Cafe & Bar

Photograph by Roberto Rodriguez

Spot-on cooking and a newly expanded bar keep this downtown icon at the top of the fine-dining list. Astute servers offer excellent recommendations, which is how we discovered the Fried Egg Salad, with romaine, tomato, and bacon and the seared elk tenderloin with beurre rouge and mushroom risotto. Pro tip: sit at the bar to enjoy an amazing off-menu burger.

 

City: Amarillo

Cuisine:

Drinks: Bar

Price: $$$

Rating: ★★★

Address: 619 S. Tyler, Amarillo, TX, 79101

Hours: L Tue–Fri. D Tue–Sat.

Phone: 806-373-3233

Website: www.ohmscafe.com

Last updated: January 2, 2018

