Dining Guide
OHMS Cafe & Bar
Spot-on cooking and a newly expanded bar keep this downtown icon at the top of the fine-dining list. Astute servers offer excellent recommendations, which is how we discovered the Fried Egg Salad, with romaine, tomato, and bacon and the seared elk tenderloin with beurre rouge and mushroom risotto. Pro tip: sit at the bar to enjoy an amazing off-menu burger.
City: Amarillo
Cuisine: American
Drinks: Bar
Price: $$$
Address: 619 S. Tyler, Amarillo, TX, 79101
Hours: L Tue–Fri. D Tue–Sat.
Phone: 806-373-3233
Website: www.ohmscafe.com
Last updated: January 2, 2018