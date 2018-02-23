Pazzo Uptown

Newly opened in a luxury apartment building downtown, this restaurant/lounge has a modern industrial feel that attracts thirtysomethings with big paychecks. More interested in lunch than drinking and dancing, we settled in to sample from a menu that runs from pastas and pizzas to seared ahi and grilled salmon. We opted to start with the roasted mussels, which were extra large and tossed with spicy sausage in a rich dark beer–tomato sauce. And then we went straight for the Biellese Pepperoni Pizza. It came out hot with a thick, soft crust, gooey smoked mozzarella, and a drizzle of truffle oil. We could have easily eaten another.