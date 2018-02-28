Ritual

Lovers of craft beer and all things meat flock to this energetic Heights haunt fashioned with a large bar and a lofty wood-paneled dining room. The menu leans Southern, and there is an entire glassed-in room dedicated to dry-aged beef. We started with a winning salad of tri-colored beets mounded with arugula and blobs of goat cheese. Our ribeye was cooked exactly to specs, and the side order of grilled asparagus was al dente and smoky flavored. Long lapses between apps and entrées and the disappearance of advertised ingredients on some dishes seem to be the norm here. This time our Palacios redfish with cilantro rice, oysters and crab meat was missing its stewed okra, and the fish was heavily sprinkled with a finishing salt, marring its flavor.