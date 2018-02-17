Rosella at the Rand

The new thing (or is it old made new?) seems to be casual, jaunty places with menus that go from crow-worthy egg dishes to late-night cocktails. From its origins as a coffee shop/brunch/lunch spot on Jones to this expansion of site and menu on the first floor of the historic Rand, the owners are on target with avocado toast, quite nice waffles, and really good bacon (skip the oatmeal in a cardboard bowl, trust us). Lunchtime’s Rosella burger was made chipper with crunchy kale and Calabrian pepper aioli. Dinner sees a nice cross-cultural mix of Southern fried chicken and greens and steak frites—and, of course, espresso-laced affogato for dessert.