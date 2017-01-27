Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Dining Guide

Sake Sushi

We were excited that a sister restaurant of one of our favorite Shreveport sushi spots was slated to open in Tyler, but our excitement morphed into disenchantment with our first visit. Though the service was congenial and prompt, we found the food to be just ho-hum. The ahi tuna was a bit rubbery and bland, and though the sushi and sashimi selection was impressive, our chosen roll—smoked salmon and avocado—was just routine. The sweet-chile crispy trout filet was pleasing, with an unusually sweet and spicy sauce (chile and honey with perhaps some cilantro?), but it tasted more like cod than trout.

City: Tyler

Cuisine:

Drinks: Bar

Rating: ★★

Address: 5875 Old Bullard Rd., Tyler, TX, 75703

Hours: L & D 7 days.

Phone: 903-730-9888

Website: tylersakesushi.com/

Last updated: January 27, 2017

  • ac5a

    This place is out of business.

Get Texas Monthly. Daily.

Trending