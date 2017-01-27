Dining Guide
Sake Sushi
We were excited that a sister restaurant of one of our favorite Shreveport sushi spots was slated to open in Tyler, but our excitement morphed into disenchantment with our first visit. Though the service was congenial and prompt, we found the food to be just ho-hum. The ahi tuna was a bit rubbery and bland, and though the sushi and sashimi selection was impressive, our chosen roll—smoked salmon and avocado—was just routine. The sweet-chile crispy trout filet was pleasing, with an unusually sweet and spicy sauce (chile and honey with perhaps some cilantro?), but it tasted more like cod than trout.
City: Tyler
Cuisine: Asian
Drinks: Bar
Address: 5875 Old Bullard Rd., Tyler, TX, 75703
Hours: L & D 7 days.
Phone: 903-730-9888
Website: tylersakesushi.com/
Last updated: January 27, 2017
-
ac5a