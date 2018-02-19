Stellina

Press spacebar to see more share options.





There are so many temptations on the ever-changing menu that deciding on a single meal is almost painful. For every tender crab salad piled high on an avocado half, you have to give up, say, the salad with blood orange and grapefruit supremes and tangy goat cheese. Should it be grilled Bandera quail or New Zealand salmon spiked with manzano-chile sauce? The staff is knowledgeable and ready to answer any question or recommend the perfect wine pairing. You can sit at a banquette or at the horseshoe-shaped bar, but come early if you want to have a quiet meal; tall and hard-surfaced, the room echoes with every dropped fork.