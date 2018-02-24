Tasty Kabob

Floor-to-ceiling windows, comfortable seating, and the spicy scents of cinnamon and curry lure diners through the door. We suggest starting with the dolme, stuffed grape leaves with lots of lemon and a side of tangy cucumber yogurt. Follow with the braised lamb shank; its fall-off-the-bone meat is a nice match for the accompanying dill and fava bean rice. We also liked the khoresht gheimeh, a hearty dish of grilled eggplant, spicy beef, and dried limes. No meal is complete without dessert, and the baklava here is first-rate.