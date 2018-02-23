Teppo

This temple of yakitori and sushi still thrills after more than two decades. Much credit goes to the specials, which keep the menu exciting for repeat diners. Our group snagged a table, but seats at the bar—where you can see the chefs at work—seem perfect for date night. The restaurant’s clean lines, warm woods, and intimate vibe conjured Kyoto memories, so we got into the spirit, sipping on sake and enjoying a slow parade of impeccable plates: custard-like fried tofu cubes with sweet-spicy chile sauce; buttery amberjack sashimi; delicately battered tempura maitake mushrooms, dusted with truffle salt. A slew of char-kissed yakitori skewers, including chicken meatball, okra with bacon, and chicken liver, proved a culinary triumph: making simple food shine.