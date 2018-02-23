The Mockingbird

Press spacebar to see more share options.





Entering this big metal building near Love Field, we had a hunch: this is not your mama’s diner. Outside, it looks like a modern barn; inside, the soaring ceiling, spare design, and natural light evoke a church for hipsters. The duo behind the diner, Jack Perkins (of Maple & Motor) and Jeana Johnson (formerly of Mot Hai Ba and Good 2 Go Taco), offer a menu that manages to upgrade beloved diner dishes while staying true to them. Tender meat loaf with tomato glaze, fried catfish with hush puppies, and juicy pork schnitzel were tasty. Vegetable sides were sensational: crisp-tender sautéed green beans with crunchy bacon bits, creamed spinach, braised greens with a touch of tangy vinegar—the “pick four” vegetable plate is the best we’ve ever had. We swooned over the flawless coconut cream pie crowned with browned meringue. Our only disappointment was lackluster chilaquiles at breakfast.