Dining Guide
The Winchester
In what was a British-themed pub, new owners have put a Texas twist on the menu (and banned smoking) and added some impressive taxidermy. The Alamo Heights neighborhood crowd seems to have taken the move from UK to TX with nary a blink, bellying up for craft beers, cocktails, and munchies, notably pickled fries, duck fat fries, and hot Cheeto–dusted fries. Although there is plenty on the menu for a lunch or dinner, the mode is pub food to soak up the suds. Best pick on the menu: chorizo Scotch eggs, perfectly cooked with just right yolks and a crunchy coating. Not so great: fish and chips with a batter so alkaline it made our cheeks pucker.
City: San Antonio
Cuisine: Gastropub
Drinks: Bar
Price: $$
Address: 5148 Broadway, San Antonio, TX, 78209
Hours: L & D 7 days.
Phone: 210-721-7762
Website: https://www.thewinchesterpub.com/
Last updated: February 16, 2018