The Winchester

Press spacebar to see more share options.





In what was a British-themed pub, new owners have put a Texas twist on the menu (and banned smoking) and added some impressive taxidermy. The Alamo Heights neighborhood crowd seems to have taken the move from UK to TX with nary a blink, bellying up for craft beers, cocktails, and munchies, notably pickled fries, duck fat fries, and hot Cheeto–dusted fries. Although there is plenty on the menu for a lunch or dinner, the mode is pub food to soak up the suds. Best pick on the menu: chorizo Scotch eggs, perfectly cooked with just right yolks and a crunchy coating. Not so great: fish and chips with a batter so alkaline it made our cheeks pucker.