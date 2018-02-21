Tomboni’s Bistro

We always feel at home in this larimar-blue Craftsman bungalow, set back off of Judson Road. Chris and Nan Tomboni seamlessly meld classical culinary training, hotel experience, and kindred creative sensibilities in a cozy Italian venture that evolved from the couple’s farmers market beginnings. Ascribing to a “do just a few things but do them well” philosophy, they serve such delights as chicken breast roasted and stuffed with figs and goat cheese, pan-seared diver scallops finished with a smoked-oyster butter, and Gulf shrimp served with tagliatelle, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes in a tangy white wine–Parmesan sauce.