Dining Guide
Tomboni’s Bistro
We always feel at home in this larimar-blue Craftsman bungalow, set back off of Judson Road. Chris and Nan Tomboni seamlessly meld classical culinary training, hotel experience, and kindred creative sensibilities in a cozy Italian venture that evolved from the couple’s farmers market beginnings. Ascribing to a “do just a few things but do them well” philosophy, they serve such delights as chicken breast roasted and stuffed with figs and goat cheese, pan-seared diver scallops finished with a smoked-oyster butter, and Gulf shrimp served with tagliatelle, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes in a tangy white wine–Parmesan sauce.
City: Longview
Cuisine: Italian
Drinks: Beer & wine
Price: $$$
Address: 1811-A Judson Rd., Longview, TX, 75605
Hours: L Mon–Fri. D Thur–Sat.
Phone: 903-653-4557
Website: www.tombonisbistro.com/
Last updated: February 20, 2018