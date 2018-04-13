Collection

San Antonio at 300

The Alamo at dusk.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

A massive urban renewal project that’s reviving plaza culture. An Alamo fight centuries in the making. Avant-garde Mexican food inspired by Maya trade routes. From billionaire Kit Goldsbury to artist Ana Fernandez to former NBA All-Star Tim Duncan, seventeen San Antonians talk about why the historic city might be the most interesting place in America right now. Read them in our collection below.

Stories

Marco Cervantes and Álvaro Del Norte
Not Your Grandfather’s Conjunto

Apr 13, 2018 By Katy Vine

Rapper Marco Cervantes, who performs as Mexican Stepgrandfather, and Álvaro Del Norte, founder of the accordion-powered punk rock band Piñata Protest, discuss their inspirations.

“The population of Texas is going to mirror San Antonio in 20 or 25 years, so we're basically a laboratory. ”

Leticia Van de Putte

The Future Is Bilingual

Read Story

“From the start, I felt that the city was feminine, probably because wherever I went I saw the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. ”

Jan Jarboe Russell

San Antonio Is the Mother of Texas

Read Story
Kit Goldsbury and Graham Weston
Plaza Culture Is Making a Comeback

Apr 13, 2018 By Tom Foster

Kit Goldsbury made his fortune in Pace Picante sauce, and Graham Weston in the cloud computing company Rackspace. Now the billionaire philanthropists are leading ambitious urban renewal projects.
The Future Is Bilingual

Apr 13, 2018 By Charley Locke

Former state senator Leticia Van de Putte and Representative Diego Bernal discuss the childhood experiences that shaped their priorities for San Antonio’s—and the state’s—public schools.

