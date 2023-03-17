Bold and innovative talent from Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston share their stories and inspirations from the driver’s seat of the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ*. The 2023 LYRIQ rear wheel drive offers an EPA estimated 312 miles on a full charge. The actual LYRIQ range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, use and maintenance. Learn more at https://www.cadillac.com/electric/lyriq.

“What drives me is legacy and family.” – Jackie Venson

Recording artist and Austin-native Jackie Venson has earned a loyal fan base and critical acclaim in her ten years of performing. Based in blues, her multi-genre sound seamlessly blends in elements of rock and reggae. With a background in piano and education from Berklee College of Music, Venson found her true joy in pursuing guitar. A driving force behind Venson’s passion is the legacy of her father’s tenured career as a musician.

The LYRIQ and Venson’s career share similar themes: charging into a new era while building on legends of the past. In the all-electric LYRIQ, Venson travels 100 miles west from the historic Antone’s Nightclub in Austin to Enchanted Rock to find inspiration and peace in nature.

She continues to evolve her music by utilizing technology to reimagine her old songs. In her effort to deliver new sounds to the world, Venson also seeks to create classics; something fresh, but familiar.

