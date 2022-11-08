The Texas Monthly Barbecue Passport is available in the print version of the November 2021 issue and online here . The Passport program ends December 31st, 2023.

Editor’s Note

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we put out our Top 50 Texas BBQ

Joints: 2021 Edition. BBQ fans from all across the country have shared our

delight in enjoying the new additions to the list and revisiting the joints that

made the list again. In fact, we’ve had over 40 Texas Monthly 2021

Barbecue Passports in just one year. Due to overwhelming popularity, Coca-

Cola and Texas Monthly have decided to bring the passport back for

another year, with a new twist.

After all, the theme of the 2021 list was the new generation of pitmasters

making a name for themselves. It only seems fitting we introduce a new

generation of the BBQ passport. We’re proud to unveil our new Digital

Passport within the TM BBQ Finder app. Simply scan a unique QR code at a

Top 50 joint and your Digital Passport will be digitally “stamped.” We know

some folks like the printed version of the passport, so that is continuing for

another year as well.

If you raced from Amarillo to Brownsville to complete every stop on the

2017 version, your challenge this barbecue season spans from Beaumont to

El Paso. Maybe your U.S. passport (that dusty one in the drawer with the

blue cover) hasn’t gotten much use over the last couple years. Let the

challenge of filling out this 2021 edition of the Barbecue Passport be your

excuse to hop in the car and visit some smoky old favorites, along with

blazing new trails to visit a few pitmasters you may never have heard of.

We hope you’ll continue to enjoy the joints the Texas Monthly barbecue

tasting team enjoyed across the great nation of Texas for the latest edition

of our Top 50 list. It’s hard to keep up with the rapid pace of barbecue

expansion in Texas, but thanks to our expanded waistlines, we’ve narrowed

a list that began with 410 barbecue joints down to the 50 best in Texas.

We’ve also named a few dozen honorable mentions for good measure. Quite

frankly, the quality and quantity of barbecue options in Texas has never

been better.

Your challenge now is to eat at all fifty or just your favorite one. We’ll be

happy as long as you’re eating barbecue, and we know you’ll be happier too.

Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly, Barbecue Editor

CONTEST RULES

Official Texas Monthly 2021-2023 BBQ Passport Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN A PRIZE.

No Purchase Necessary TO ENTER OR WIN A PRIZE IN THIS CONTEST. A Purchase WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR Chances of Winning.

WHILE NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY, YOU MUST WAIT IN LINE TO REDEEM A STAMP IN YOUR BBQ PASSPORT, WHICH CAN BE A PRINTED PASSPORT, A DIGITAL PASSPORT WITHIN THE TM BBQ FINDER APP OR A COMBINATION OF PRINTED AND DIGITAL PASSPORTS.

CONTEST ONLY OPEN TO legal U.S. residents physically residing in the 50 United States (includes DC) who are eighteen (18) years of age or older AS OF November 1, 2021.

ONLY (1) PASSPORT STAMP PER PERSON CAN BE REDEEMED AT EACH PARTICIPATING RESTAURANT.

THIS IS A SKILL-BASED CONTEST; THIS IS NOT A GAME OF CHANCE. WINNERS WILL BE CHOSEN BASED ON STATED CRITERIA.

PROMOTION ENDS ON DECEMBER 31, 2023 OR WHEN ALL AVAILABLE PRIZES FOR THE CONTEST HAVE BEEN AWARDED, WHICHEVER OCCURS FIRST . SPONSORS WILL POST A NOTIFICATION TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES WHEN ALL AVAILABLE PRIZES FOR A PARTICULAR TIER OF THE CONTEST HAVE BEEN AWARDED .

VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

AFFIDAVIT OF ELIGIBILITY / RELEASE OF LIABILITY / PRIZE ACCEPTANCE AGREEMENT MAY BE REQUIRED.

BY ENTERING (OR OTHERWISE PARTICIPATING) IN THE CONTEST, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH CREATE A CONTRACT SO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. WITHOUT LIMITATION, SUCH CONTRACT INCLUDES GRANTS OF RIGHTS AND INDEMNITIES TO SPONSORS FROM YOU, A CLASS ACTION WAIVER, AND A LIMITATION OF YOUR RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

Texas Monthly LLC (“Texas Monthly”) and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages LLC (“Coca-Cola”) have teamed up to give Texas Monthlyreaders a chance to win prizes by visiting all of the BBQ joints identified in the BBQ Passport. This Contest is governed by these Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between these Rules and the information in the BBQ Passport, these Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter or in any way participates or attempts to participate in the Contest (“Participant”) agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions provided in these Rules, as well as by all interpretations of these Rules by Texas Monthly and by all other decisions of Texas Monthly which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest. This Contest is subject to and governed by all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Participation in this Contest is void outside of the United States and where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law.

CONTEST SPONSORS:

The sponsors of this Contest are Texas Monthly and Coca-Cola (“Sponsors). For inquiries, contact Texas Monthly, ATTN: BBQ Passport Contest, P.O. Box 1569, Austin, Texas 78767-1569 or 512-320-6929 and leave a message. All messages are reviewed within two (2) to three (3) working days.

CONTEST PERIOD:

The Contest begins on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM CT. The Contest ends either on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM CT or when all available prizes for the challenge have been awarded, whichever occurs first (the “Entry Period”). For a list of available quantities of prizes for each tier of the challenge identified in the BBQ Passport, please see the Prizes section below. Sponsors will post a notification to these Official Rules when all available prizes for a particular tier have been awarded.

During the Entry Period, Participants can enter the Contest by visiting all of the joints on the Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ list as listed in the November 2021 issue of Texas Monthly magazine, redeeming a stamp in their BBQ Passport from each of the joints, and collecting a prize based on one of the three prize tiers listed in the BBQ Passport. All prizes must be redeemed at TexasMonthly.com/BBQ Passport where Participants must accurately complete all of the required information and follow all instructions or the redemption will not qualify.

Limit one (1) prize per individual.

ELIGIBILITY:

The Contest is open to the legal United States residents physically residing in the 50 United States (includes DC) who are at least 18 years of age or older as of November 1, 2021. Officers, directors, employees, contractors, and agents of Sponsors and any entity involved in the sponsorship, development, production, implementation and distribution of the Contest as well as their respective parents, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries and successor companies (collectively the “Contest Entities”), and their immediate family members (and those living in the same household, whether or not related), are prohibited from participating in the Contest and do not qualify as Participants. “Immediate family members” shall include spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws”, or by current or past marriage, remarriage, adoption, co-habitation or other familial extension.

Employer Restrictions: Participant is solely responsible for reviewing and understanding Participant’s employer’s policies regarding Participant’s eligibility to participate in contests. Participant may be disqualified from entering into this Contest or receiving prizes if Participant is participating in this Contest in violation of his or her employer’s policies.

HOW TO ENTER:

During the Entry Period, eligible Participants can enter the Contest by visiting all of the top 50 BBQ joints as listed in the Top 50 BBQ Joints Passport and redeeming a stamp in their BBQ Passport from each of the joints (the “Challenge”). In order to participate, you will need the printed BBQ Passport and/or the digital BBQ Passport within the TM BBQ Finder app. The Challenge requires visitation to the Top 50 BBQ Joints’ restaurant locations; stamp redemptions from festivals or other temporary pop-ups are invalid for purposes of the Challenge.

False Fraudulent or Deceptive Entries or Acts: Participants who, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, provide false, fraudulent or deceptive entries or who engage in false, fraudulent or deceptive acts in connection with the Contest will be disqualified.

PRIZES / QUANTITIES OF AVAILABLE PRIZES:

The following identifies the prizes available upon successful completion of the challenge identified in the BBQ Passport:

TIER 1 Prize: The First 50 Participants Who Complete the Challenge and Comply with all Redemption Requirements Will Receive: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Branded Cooler, BBQ Set, T-shirt and Hat (ARV: $94.30)

TIER 2 Prize: The Next/Second 50 Participants Who Complete the Challenge and Comply with all Redemption Requirements Will Receive: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Branded BBQ Set, T-shirt and Hat (ARV: $39.30)

TIER 3 Prize: Participants 101 – 5,000 Who Complete the Challenge and Comply with all Redemption Requirements Will Receive: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Branded T-shirt and Hat (ARV: $25.00)

Limit one (1) prize per Participant. All taxes, fees, and surcharges on prizes are the sole responsibility of the participants. Participants will be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the fair market value of the prizes inclusive of sales or other transaction taxes if total prizes exceeds $600. Affidavit of eligibility (including SSN), prize acceptance form, tax information, assignment of rights, personal services agreement, publicity release, and/or mutually acceptable liability releases may be required where not prohibited. Any and all guarantees and warranties for merchandise prizes are subject to the manufacturers’ and/or service providers’ terms and conditions, and winner agrees to look solely to such manufacturers and/or service providers for any warranty or guarantee claim. Prizes are non-transferable except in the sole discretion of the Sponsors. No substitution or cash equivalent is allowed. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute prizes of the same approximate retail value. Prizes consists only of items specifically listed as part of the prize. All costs and expenses not specified herein, related to any prize, including but not limited to delivery, installation, service activation fees, and other expenses incurred by accepting the prize, are the sole responsibility of the participants.

ODDS OF WINNING:

The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible Participants and ability of Participants to visit the BBQ joints.

HOW TO CLAIM A PRIZE:

All prizes listed in the above chart must be redeemed by Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:PM CT at TexasMonthly.com/BBQ Passport where Participants must accurately complete all of the required information and follow all instructions or the redemption will not qualify.

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES :

By entering and participating in the Contest, and in consideration thereof, each Participant individually warrants and represents to Sponsors that they: (i) meet the residency and age requirements stated in these Official Rules; (ii) will be bound by these Rules and by all applicable laws and regulations, and the decisions of the Sponsors; and (iii) waive any rights to claim ambiguity with respect to these Rules.

RELEASE OF LIABILITY AND INDEMNIFICATION:

As consideration for entering the Contest, all Participants agree to RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE Texas Monthly, Coca-Cola, the other Contest Entities (as described above) and each of their respective direct and indirect affiliates, divisions, parent and subsidiary companies, officers, employees, shareholders, representatives, managers, members, directors, owners, agents, insurers, attorneys, predecessors, successors, and assigns thereof (collectively, the “Released Parties”), from and against all claims, damages, charges, injuries, losses, proceedings, suits, actions (including but not limited to tort actions, product liability actions, wrongful death actions, warranty actions, breach of contract actions, privacy and defamation actions, misappropriation of likeness actions, identity theft, loss of consortium claims), expenses and attorney fees that they or anyone on their behalf (including but not limited to their heirs, representatives or next of kin) have or might have for any death, injury, damage or claimed injury or damage arising out of, involving or relating to their participation in the Contest, including, but not limited to, any claim that the act or omission complained of was caused in whole or in part by the strict liability or negligence in any form of any of the Released Parties .

Additionally, as consideration for entering the Contest, all Participants agree to INDEMNIFY, HOLD HARMLESS, AND DEFEND the Released Parties in any action or proceeding from and against all claims, damages, charges, injuries, losses, proceedings, suits, actions (including but not limited to tort actions, product liability actions, wrongful death actions, warranty actions, breach of contract actions, privacy and defamation actions, misappropriation of likeness actions, identity theft, loss of consortium claims), expenses and attorney fees that they or anyone on their behalf (including but not limited to their heirs, representatives or next of kin) have or might have for any death, injury, damage or claimed injury or damage arising out of, involving or relating to their participation in the Contest or for their failure to comply with the terms of the above release provision. This agreement to indemnify, hold harmless and defend applies even if the act or omission complained of was allegedly caused in whole or in part by the strict liability or negligence in any form of any of the Released Parties .



PUBLICITY RELEASE:

Unless prohibited by applicable law, Participants authorize and irrevocably grant to Texas Monthly and the other Released Parties (as defined above) permission to, from time to time, reference and discuss Participants and their participation in the Contest in its publication and/or on its website(s) in photographs, video recordings, digital images, audio recordings, as well as in newsletters, news releases, other printed materials, and in materials made available on the Internet or in other media now known or hereafter developed for any purpose Texas Monthly and/or the Released Parties deem proper. Such reference and discussion may involve Participants’ name and other personal/biographical material.

DISQUALIFICATION:

All Participants agree to be bound by these Rules. Non-compliance with any of these Rules will result in disqualification and all privileges as a Participant will be immediately terminated. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, further reserve the right to disqualify any person for: (i) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest; (ii) gaining an unfair advantage in participating in the Contest; (iii) obtaining winner status using false, fraudulent or deceptive means; or (iv) engaging in otherwise unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing, or threatening behavior.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF ANY CONTEST OR WEB SITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF ANY CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

RULES CHANGES AND INTERPRETATIONS:

By entering, Participant agrees to accept and abide by these Official Rules of this Contest and agrees that any dispute with regard to the conduct of this Contest, rule interpretation, or award of prize shall be submitted to Texas Monthly, whose decision shall be binding and final. The Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of this offer, administration of the Contest or in the announcement of prizes, including erroneous appearance of qualification for a prize, and under no circumstances will more than the stated number of prizes be awarded. The Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to modify, cancel, or suspend this Contest, or to amend these Official Rules at any time, without prior individual notice, should any factor interfere with the administration, security, or proper play of this Contest as contemplated by these Official Rules. If for any reason the Sponsors are prevented from continuing with this Contest, or the integrity and/or feasibility of the Contest is severely undermined by any event including but not limited to fire, flood, pandemic, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), terrorist threat or activity, or any federal, state or local government law, order or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, Sponsor shall have the right, in their sole discretion, to abbreviate, modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest without further obligation. If Sponsors in their discretion elect to so abbreviate the Contest, Sponsors reserves the right, but not the obligation, to award the prizes from among all eligible entries received to date. All entries are the physical property of Sponsors and are not returnable.

Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to supplement or make changes to these Official Rules at any time without individual notice. The Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to interpret these Official Rules , and such interpretation shall be binding upon all Participants.

GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION:

Except where prohibited, each Participant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this CONTEST or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in TEXAS, (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorneys’ fees, (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits, may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) Participant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to such damages multiplied or increased. TEXAS law, without reference to choice of law rules, governs the CONTEST and all aspects related thereto.

LIST OF WINNERS:

For a list of Contest winners mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope postmarked by January 15, 2024 to: Texas Monthly, ATTN: BBQ Passport Winners, Winners List, P.O. Box 1569, Austin, TX 78767.