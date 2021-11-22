Surely there’s someone on your list who deserves a break (and maybe it’s you!). These Texas brands are here to help with self-care products and services designed to ease anxieties and worry—at least for a few minutes. You can find more Made in Texas gift ideas in our guides for the Entertainer, the Texan in Training, the Trendsetter, and the Stocking (gifts under $50).

Courtesy of San Saba Soap Company

Brown Sugar + Texas Fig Bar Soap, San Saba Soap Company, $10

Founded six years ago, San Saba Soap Company has a proper brick-and-mortar in a charming historic home in downtown Fredericksburg, which serves as the showcase for this small-batch maker’s line of bath and skin-care products built around the antioxidant-packed (and delicious!) state health nut of Texas, the pecan. It’s the Texas fig, though, that takes the lead in this luxurious bar soap, the fruit’s nutrient-rich properties blending nicely with the moisturizing elements of dark brown sugar and shea butter. Made fresh to order, it’s the ideal way to wash away 2021.

Courtesy of House of Medicinals

Herbal Bath Tea in Rose, House of Medicinals, $26

Think of bath tea as a more civilized bath bomb. These eco-friendly tea bags from Austin’s House of Medicinals are packed with natural botanicals, Dead Sea salts, and essential oils. The set of three bags, packaged in a pretty, reusable glass jar with a bamboo lid, comes in four scents. Plop “Rose” in your hot bath and be soothed and pampered by a hydrating bouquet of rose petals, rosebuds, hibiscus flowers, and a blend of rose and other oils. Almost as relaxing? Knowing that cleanup won’t involve annoying plant grains or bath-bomb residue—simply toss out the bag when you’re done with your soak.

Molly Culver

Full Spectrum Gummies, Earlybird CBD, $29.99 for three pouches

One of the many new Texas brands to emerge amid the cannabidiol craze over the past few years, Austin-based Earlybird offers an appealing line of hemp-infused products, from tinctures (which we recently used in a queso recipe, with pleasing results) to CBD-infused honey. We like their gummies, available in three happy flavors—strawberry, watermelon, and lemon—which come four to a pack in sleek pouches (or go big with thirty-count bottles). Containing less than 0.3 percent of powerful THC, these treats are legal in Texas, so you can truly chill.

Courtesy of Kā Äs

Self Love Candle, Kā Äs, $48

When Houston’s Larissa Schot found her confidence slipping as a model, she decided to start her own company as a way to not only pursue her dreams, but to help others follow theirs. Who doesn’t love a positive message along with a beautiful scent? The Kā Äs (pronounced “chaos”) line of luxury, hand-poured candles includes names such as “Trust Your Intuition,” “Anxiety Relief,” and “Good Things Take Time.” The sophisticated hickory-and-suede-scented “Self Love” candle features woody notes of bergamot, leather, lavender, sandalwood, and tobacco. And the thoughtful packaging includes a “Fuel Your Fire” box of matches.

Courtesy of Recess

Two Paddle Bundle, Recess Pickleball, $154

What better way to take out your frustrations than by hitting a ball over and over, especially if you get to wear a cute skirt? Maybe that’s why pickleball—an accessible combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong—has taken over courts across the country. All you need is a paddle and a ball (well, and a partner). Recess Pickleball, a female-founded lifestyle brand based in Austin, designs paddles that are almost too pretty to use. In addition to its own line of colorful patterned paddles, with names such as Lady Bird, Hyde Park, and Barton Springs, Recess has also recently collaborated with companies such as Outdoor Voices, Maisonette, and Neighborhood Goods on limited-edition designs. Get started with the Two Paddle Bundle, which also includes a box of three balls and a court bag.

Courtesy Trellis Spa at The Houstonian

Gift Card, Trellis Spa

If you’re looking for a spa experience, you might as well go big. The Trellis Spa at the Houstonian Hotel reopened in February after a renovation, making it the largest spa in Texas. Among its 26,500 square feet is the 6,500-square-foot outdoor soaking pools and garden area, where you can sip fruit-infused water at your reserved cabana, breathe in good vibes at the meditation garden, or admire the butterfly wall-art installation. And what are the available services, you might ask? Try the CBD massage, a slimming seaweed body wrap, or a deluxe HydraFacial. The spa’s intuitive website also makes purchasing and personalizing a gift card a stress-free experience.