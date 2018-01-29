An Artist’s Loft in Historic Downtown Elgin

On the first floor of the century-old red brick building on the corner of a historic block in downtown Elgin, English artist Margo Sawyer works in her studio, a 3,000-square foot-white box. From here, she creates plans for large-scale installations of her signature powder-coated steel boxes in vibrant hues that can be seen around the world, from Kosovo to Houston, where her “Synchronicity of Color” at Discovery Green is a popular photo spot. Sawyer, an art professor at the University of Texas for almost thirty years, moved to Elgin in 1998 and in 2002 bought the building, which was once a grocery store in the early 1900s—she affectionately calls it the “Bright & Early” building after the faded hand-painted sign on the side. Made up of three stories and flooded with light, the loft is composed of Sawyer’s ground-floor studio, her office and bedroom on the second floor, and a large, open living, kitchen, and dining space on the top floor, with a small set of steps up to a succulent-filled rooftop garden. The loft has been used as the backdrop for advertisements for Google and Smirnoff and for independent films. The renovation took three years, Sawyer says. “It was all worth it to live in a community like Elgin, a town full of the sweetest people,” she adds. “This place, set away from Austin, has given me the space to truly focus and create.” Take a tour through the celebrated artist’s inspired home and studio.