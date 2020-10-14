Style & Design

How Venny Etienne's Jacket for Beyoncé Inspired His Latest Collection

The Dallas designer’s newest Levenity line is based on the floral military jacket the Houston icon dons in ‘Black Is King.’

By
Arielle Avila
Issue
November 2020
Designer Venny Etienne works on a blazer in his Dallas studio.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Dallas fashion designer Venny Etienne draws from both the strong and soft aspects of femininity in his work—look no further than the custom blazer he made for Beyoncé to wear in her Black Is King visual album, which was released this summer. “It’s a great combination of my DNA and what I appreciate,” says the 33-year-old former Project Runway contestant (he made it to the final seven in the seventeenth season of the Bravo show). A cross between a military coat and a sundress, with exaggerated shoulders and a floral pattern, the yellow garment inspired the designer to build the latest collection for his Levenity label around vibrant, structured jackets and bold separates. The new line is influenced by Etienne’s Haitian and New York roots as well as Dallas, where he has lived for nine years. Texas Monthly talked to Etienne, who has designed for the likes of Cardi B and Michelle Williams, about creating a custom piece for Queen B, what’s next for Levenity, and how Texas has inspired him.

Texas Monthly: How did you get into designing clothes?

Venny Etienne: I grew up going to church, and they would put on a fashion show every year. One year they wanted to change it up a bit, and the organizers asked us who wanted to do a show of their own, so I and a couple others raised our hands. My mom and I went to the Salvation Army and bought a couple of blazers. We deconstructed them and bought some fabric and added the fabric on the lapel and the pocketsjust arts and crafts, DIY-type of design. But when I finally dressed the models—when it was time for the fitting and seeing my vision—that was when I was like, oh, wowthis is pretty cool

Venny Etienne at his studio in Dallas on September 1, 2020.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

TM: You ended up moving from Brooklyn to Dallas to attend Wade College. Why did you make that leap?

VE: Wade College plays a very big part of my design journey because they’ve always been supportiveIt’s a very hands-on type of school. It’s not a huge school, so the professors know you by name. Also, when I was looking for a school to continue my education, I was trying to find one that had evening classes because I still had my day job doing accounting work. They know how to work with someone who has an everyday life. 

TM: How did moving help you evolve as a designer?

VE: When I moved here and went to school at Wade, I got involved in a lot of competitions like the Fashion Group International Student Competition. It helped the competitive side of me. I developed that sense of drive while living in Dallas, just wanting to make sure that I excel at whatever I do. And I was able to focus here, too. In New York there’s a lot going onthere’s a lot of designers, there’s a lot of industry people. Here, of course, there’s still amazing talent, but it’s not like everyone’s on top of youYou’re able to breathe here. You’re able to find who your client is, find who your customer is, and build the brandThose are the things that I do credit Dallas for because I don’t think I would have been as clear and this focused at the stage I was in had I stayed in New York.

TM: Has Dallas itself influenced your designs

VE: The inspiration that I get from Dallas and from the women who live here is that they’re in touch with their feminine sideI always tend to go very edgy with what I make and need to know how to soften it up. I always look toward the women here to see how I could incorporate details that are more feminine and brighter.

Etienne sews a button onto one of his Levenity designs.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Inspired by the women who raised him and his Haitian roots, Etienne features bold prints and vibrant colors in his latest collection.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Etienne sews a button onto one of his Levenity designs.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Inspired by the women who raised him and his Haitian roots, Etienne features bold prints and vibrant colors in his latest collection.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

TM: And where do the edgier parts of your designs come from?

VENew York City. It’s inspired by where I grew up. I get it from living in New York and just being inspired by the streets, by the cultureBlack culture as well. And also, it’s to symbolize that although youre feminine, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t also have a strong look.

TM: How did the project for Beyoncé come together?

VE: At that time, Zerina [Akers, Beyoncé’s stylist] and I were working on something for Niecy Nash. It was a piece I made the day she asked for it. I don’t think any of this would have happened had I not called off of work, went to the fabric store, went home, sewed that bad boy, and shipped it that night to Niecy—I drove thirty minutes to the last post office that was open at ten to ship it that night. The next day, [Zerina] called me and said, “Oh my gosh, it fits Niecy like a glove. And she texted me right afterOkay, I’ve got something for you for B. It’s for a music video. I didn’t know it was for Black Is King because this was a year ago. I just knew it’s Beyoncé, so whatever it is—if she wants to wear it to the bathroom or to walk the dog or whateveras long as she takes a picture in it, I’m good.

TM: What did it mean to you to design a piece for Black Is King?

VE: It meant everything. It represents how one person could uplift a whole community, because Beyoncé has her team, and then her team had the task to seek out people who could fulfill this vision and Zerina reached out to me. And now I’ve reached out to my internsIt brings everyone into this community bubble where we have the ability to portray an image of excellence, an image of Black culture. The reason I love the album so much and why I’m so grateful to be part of this project is because she allows us to focus on not seeing what is portrayed of the Black community but to go back to your roots. Go back before we were brought here as slaves. Go back before all of that and see who you really are. You are kings and you are queens. Once you feel those things, you have to have chills. 

I've been waiting for this particular moment and it's finally here. Zerina thank you sooo much for this opportunity!!! Do ya know on average how many No's I get on a regular?? At this point I look for No's because it's a testament of me seeking for the hard to reach opportunities. If you're getting too many "Yes" in journey then you're not reaching high enough. I DARE you to reach for the "No" opportunities because ALLLL it takes is for ONE yes, for that ONE person to TRULY believe in you for your whole trajectory to change. Be encouraged don't stop reaching or believing. Seeing Beyonce in my garment represents soooo much more than me. It represents Marlboro projects in Brooklyn, NY where I grew up, represents my Haitian culture, represents Dallas, TX where I live now! And guess what….there is sooooo much more to come. And I'm saying this not knowing exactly what or when it will be, but this faith thing really works. And I am a firm believer of speaking things into existence. Let this be the motivation for you to continue to grind and remember black excellence is a form of protest.

TM: The jacket spurred you to build your latest collection, which was influenced by your mother as well, yes?

VE: She’s like a gentle giant. She’s very shortI’m five feet eleven, and she’s probably like four feet elevenshe’s a firecracker but also so sweet. I wanted to let that be part of the inspiration as well and make pieces that are vibrant, sweet—reminiscent of how I feel about my mom. And [I wanted] to convey that strength that I know that she always has.

TM: What aspects of this collection are nods to your heritage and your culture?

VE: I focused on elements that I saw when researching traditional Haitian dresses. There are some trims that they use in some of their dresses. For example, in one of the blazers that I created for this collection, the lapel on the blazer is not straight; it has the curves like the ones from a Haitian dress. I always want to make sure Haitian culture [comes across] throughout any collection that I make, whether it’s the cut or it’s the vibrancy of the colors. Whenever people think of Haiti, they think of the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and how bad it is. But when you go visit yourself, you can see firsthand its beauty. I always want to portray the vibrancy, the richness.

TM: What’s next for you and Levenity

VE: We’re still in a pandemic, of course. We’re wanting to do a capsule collection of loungewear that people could actually wear at home on Zoom meetings that could easily transition to something if they are going to go out. That’s what’s in the works right now. The thing is, with what’s going on with the economy and this pandemic, we are still figuring out just like everyone else what our next steps are. We’re selling face masks—we have them on the website and those are going pretty well. We want to always make sure that what we’re doing is responding to the times and that we’re providing whatever we can to address it. 

  How Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' Reimagines Family Histories By Kiana Fitzgerald
  Eight New (or Newly Renovated) Texas Hotels Worth a Stay By Christian Burno
  First Look: Hotel Magdalena, Austin's Relaxing New Retreat for Nature-Loving Travelers By Alainna Wurfel
  Texas Monthly Recommends: The New Go-Go's Documentary By Texas Monthly
  On Texas Time: Dana Tanamachi, the Artist Behind the New "Thank You" Stamp By Arielle Avila

  6. Expert Advice: How to Create the Perfect Texas Staycation By Alainna Beddie
  7. Holly Thaggard: San Antonio Will Always Be Home to Supergoop By Arielle Avila Holly Thaggard at Supergoop's office in San Antonio on June 22, 2020.
  8. “Hi, How Are You” Is the Exact Message a Face Mask Should Send By Dan Solomon
  9. Mid-century Modern Love on Instagram By Paula Mejía modern-love-illo-by-leonie-bos1
  10. Celebrated Designer Brandon Maxwell on Donating PPE and Wedding Gowns, Southern Comfort Food, and Helping Texas Artists By Kathy Blackwell Brandon Maxwell attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in New York City on January 7, 2020.
  11. High Ceilings Were a Must for Tennis Star John Isner By Lauren Smith Ford
  12. Waxahachie Art and Antiques Curators Live in a Gallery of Their Own By Lauren Smith Ford Julie and Bruce Webb
