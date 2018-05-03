Style & Design

Chef Johnny Hernandez Turns His Home Into an Art-filled Wonderland

The historic building, a former factory and metal shop, is filled with Mexican art and whimsical touches.

Lauren Smith Ford
May 3, 2018
Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

The three-story brick building on a corner in San Antonio’s Southside neighborhood tends to stop passersby in their tracks. The faded painted sign out front reads “Voss Metal,” a reminder of the structure’s 135-year-old history as a metal shop; it also served as the former headquarters for Lone Star Seed Co. and as a shoe factory. Behind the massive and elaborately carved set of wooden doors is celebrity San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez’s personal home. The more than 12,000-square-foot factory-style residence that holds court on the corner of a full city block the chef owns is the crown jewel of the special property.  Hernandez, who bought it in 2012, has been gradually renovating it, filling it with his many Mexican art pieces and artifacts, and adding more of his own touches, like a garden, a pond filled with koi imported from Japan, and the transformation of the historic basement into a wine cellar and tequila tasting room. The visionary behind La Gloria (where he will celebrate Cinco de Mayo), the new Burgerteca, and more than a dozen other San Antonio restaurants (he spent Cinco de Mayo two years ago cooking tres leches and pineapple empanadas for President Barack Obama at the White House), gave us a tour through his historic abode, which is full of unexpected surprises.

Chef Johnny Hernandez outside the grand front doors of his home. He works with many artisans in Mexico for the pieces found in his home and restaurants. He commissioned these wooden doors to be made by Don Eduardo Velasquez, who lives in Puebla, Mexico.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

Even though Hernandez's house is filled with hundreds of paintings, wood carvings, and sculptures by Mexican artisans, he can recall how and when he acquired each one with great detail. The ceramic Catrina and Catrin are from the Juan Torres Family of Capula, Michoacán.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

The small kitchen on the third floor features an all marble sink and hand painted walls with large windows that look out onto the street below.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

Three brothers who reside in Guanajuato, Mexico made the wood retablo that hangs in Hernandez's grand dining room, where he often hosts. For this year's Cinco de Mayo fiesta, you can find Hernandez at La Gloria, where he will be celebrating the restaurant's eighth anniversary with elotes, paletas, and margaritas.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

More sculptures are scattered around the grounds, like this dress form Hernandez found in Tlaquepague, Jalisco. "I'm going to grow something on them someday!" he says.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

Hernandez is gradually restoring the building, one level at a time. The clawfoot tub is a remnant from when the previous owner, who was an interior designer, lived there. The upper levels are a stark, muted contrast to the colorful first floor.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

A sitting room off of Hernandez's living quarters, which feature a stocked bar, living room, and bedroom, showcases more of his Mexican treasures, like a leopard mask from Chilpanchigo and other masks that are made by the Orta family of Morelia, Michoacán.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

Hernandez will keep historic elements like the fireplace in a bedroom on the third floor intact throughout the renovation.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

A series of clay masks called "Tastuanes" hangs above the counter in the kitchen, which Hernandez doesn't have time to use as much as he would like. The masks are made by Prudencio Guzman of Tonalá, Jalisco.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

An additional dining room on the third floor with original windows and exposed brick walls.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

The sink hangs off the building near the garden and close to the spot where Hernandez plans to put in a lap pool.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

A close-up of the vintage wallpaper that frames the doors that lead to a walk-in closet.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

The screened porch off of Hernandez's living room is most often used as a place to enjoy his morning coffee before he's off to one of his restaurants like La Gloria in the Pearl or his latest, Burgerteca and Villa Rica. He is currently working on a special project for La Villita, a historic art village in downtown San Antonio.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

An outdoor staircase leads to the basement, Hernandez's second big renovation project after completing the first floor, where he resides.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

Along with his extensive wine cellar are more pieces from his Mexican art collection and several large dining tables that he uses for tequila tasting parties with friends. "I've always dreamt of having a basement cellar," Hernandez says. "I love historic architecture and the journey of taking something old and making it my own."

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

The pergola near the garden is mostly used for outdoor dinner parties.

Photograph by Kate Zimmerman

Share
