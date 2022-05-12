With minimalism fading as a design trend, wallpaper is having a renaissance. These three women-owned companies are helping redefine the decor by creating bold prints inspired by their home state.

Best known for intricate embroidery and custom Western wear, Fort Lonesome now offers equally elaborate wallpaper through its new collaboration with Counterpart, a studio that works with artists to create fabrics and home decor. The psychedelic patterns (pictured) are hand-stitched to scale and then scanned, so the prints have a three-dimensional effect. Among the seven options, Dreamland pays homage to the desert landscapes of West Texas, while Texas Roads is meant to evoke an evening drive with vivid wildflowers popping against a dusky sky.

Katie Kime, the woman behind the eponymous line, is known for designing dainty prints on apparel, paper products, and home furnishings—everything from robes and tea towels to wallpaper. Texas cities have influenced much of her work. Kime’s best-selling offering is the Marfa Toile, which is available in four colors and depicts horses, bison, cacti, and even the town’s famous Prada installation. “The print has really captured customers all over the country,” Kime says. Its success led her to develop similar creations based on Dallas and Fort Worth. Later this year she’ll release San Antonio and Houston toiles.

Founded seven years ago, this boutique to-the-trade supplier of wall coverings, tile, and fabrics by top designers released its own line of wallpaper in March. Inspired in part by the state’s flora, the six pastel motifs feature honeysuckle, cacti, and, of course, bluebonnets. Decorators are using the wallpaper to spruce up ranch homes, children’s bedrooms, and dining rooms. Texpats have also been drawn to the line, says co-owner Callie Jenschke: “It’s fun for a Texan who lives outside of the state and wants a little piece of home in their home.”

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Prints Charming.” Subscribe today.