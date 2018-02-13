Style & Design

A First Look at Austin’s Weirdest Homes

A new book out later this month showcases some of the city’s most outrageous, whacky, and whimsical dwellings.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Feb 13, 2018
Share
Notes

Casa Neverlandia has been a work in progress since 1979.

Weird Austin Homes

A South Austin compound with a rainbow exterior, secret passages, rope bridges, and a solar-paneled observation tower. A 33-square-foot dumpster turned into a hip pad. A home made out of pounds and pounds of literal bags of dirt. These unusual abodes fascinate local couple David J. Neff and Chelle Neff so much they started an annual self-guided Weird Homes tour in 2014 to celebrate outrageous and creative structures. And now they’ve written a book that comes out later this month, Weird Homes: The People and Places That Keep Austin Strangely Wonderful (Skyhorse Publishing, 224 pages), with photos by Thanin Viriyaki.  “Austin has always been a hub of creativity, energy, art, and weirdness,” says David, a digital strategy consultant (Chelle is the founder of Urban Betty hair salon). “It’s full of artistic people who would rather be pirates than join the Navy. But Austin is rapidly changing. And, although we are proud of our growth, we want to fiercely guard what makes Austin unique.” Giving back is also important to the Neffs, who donate 10 percent of the tour proceeds to affordable housing nonprofits. This year, they will launch similar tours in Houston as well as Portland, Detroit, and New Orleans. Here is a sneak peek into some of the weird and whimsical homes featured in their book, which hits stores February 20.

Artist James Talbot has kept adding on to his Casa Neverlandia since 1979. An avid traveler, Talbot has visited more than 33 countries, each of which has inspired his decor choices in some way.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

Each of Casa Neverlandia three stories uses completely different color palettes, patterns, and themes.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

Talbot, a designer and builder, did many of the rooms in his home himself. He says: “I live in a pantheistic, pan-cultural world in which things have a life of their own—they express deeper meaning and are not simply what they seem. "

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

Taking over four years and 4,000 hours of labor to complete, Austin's Earthbag home is a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom, 750-square-foot labor of love. Thea Bryant's hivelike house is constructed of dirt-filled burlap bags. At one time, she lived there with her four children.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

As a year-long experiment, Huston-Tillotson University Professor Jeff Wilson, a.k.a. Professor Dumpster, lived in a 33-square-foot garbage container. His goal? To reimagine the way we live in our homes and continue the conversation about sustainability. Wilson's time in the dumpster brought about a lot of media attention and a new business idea, Kasita, "a beautiful, small-footprint home" that he now runs in Austin.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

Artist Stefanie Distefano left Austin for Smithville, but before she moved she transformed a basic beige home into the Flamingo Ranch, a mini pink palace of whimsy, complete with a kitchen with walls covered in sequins that she applied herself.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

Sharon Smith, a beloved professor at Austin Community College and a ceramic artist, has filled her Austin home with artifacts, folk art, and shrines to many different religions.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

Smith has taught everything from ceramics and drawing to art history over her career as a university professor. Pictured is just one of her many collections.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

From the outside, the two-story red brick home looks traditional, but inside, the Music House is far from basic. An altar used for meditation sits under an aquarium in the entry way.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

It's no surprise that Steve Wiman, the owner of the iconic Uncommon Objects antiques shop, has collections of many things. But his ornament wall full of items he's collected over thirty years, is still a surprising delight.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

In addition to ornaments, Wiman also collects seeds, baseballs, cowboy boots, dice, dishes, and art.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

Cathy DeYoung and Michael Hayes transformed the tract home that was used as Tim Riggins' house on the Austin-shot "Friday Night Lights" television series. It couldn't look any more different, with oddities like a police car hood attached to the ceiling, a WWll surgical table, and a 1930s dental chair.

Thanin Viriyaki

View Slideshow 12 Photos

A First Look at Austin’s Weirdest Homes

Artist James Talbot has kept adding on to his Casa Neverlandia since 1979. An avid traveler, Talbot has visited more than 33 countries, each of which has inspired his decor choices in some way.

Thanin Viriyaki

Each of Casa Neverlandia three stories uses completely different color palettes, patterns, and themes.

Thanin Viriyaki

Talbot, a designer and builder, did many of the rooms in his home himself. He says: “I live in a pantheistic, pan-cultural world in which things have a life of their own—they express deeper meaning and are not simply what they seem. "

Thanin Viriyaki

Taking over four years and 4,000 hours of labor to complete, Austin's Earthbag home is a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom, 750-square-foot labor of love. Thea Bryant's hivelike house is constructed of dirt-filled burlap bags. At one time, she lived there with her four children.

Thanin Viriyaki

As a year-long experiment, Huston-Tillotson University Professor Jeff Wilson, a.k.a. Professor Dumpster, lived in a 33-square-foot garbage container. His goal? To reimagine the way we live in our homes and continue the conversation about sustainability. Wilson's time in the dumpster brought about a lot of media attention and a new business idea, Kasita, "a beautiful, small-footprint home" that he now runs in Austin.

Thanin Viriyaki

Artist Stefanie Distefano left Austin for Smithville, but before she moved she transformed a basic beige home into the Flamingo Ranch, a mini pink palace of whimsy, complete with a kitchen with walls covered in sequins that she applied herself.

Thanin Viriyaki

Sharon Smith, a beloved professor at Austin Community College and a ceramic artist, has filled her Austin home with artifacts, folk art, and shrines to many different religions.

Thanin Viriyaki

Smith has taught everything from ceramics and drawing to art history over her career as a university professor. Pictured is just one of her many collections.

Thanin Viriyaki

From the outside, the two-story red brick home looks traditional, but inside, the Music House is far from basic. An altar used for meditation sits under an aquarium in the entry way.

Thanin Viriyaki

It's no surprise that Steve Wiman, the owner of the iconic Uncommon Objects antiques shop, has collections of many things. But his ornament wall full of items he's collected over thirty years, is still a surprising delight.

Thanin Viriyaki

In addition to ornaments, Wiman also collects seeds, baseballs, cowboy boots, dice, dishes, and art.

Thanin Viriyaki

Cathy DeYoung and Michael Hayes transformed the tract home that was used as Tim Riggins' house on the Austin-shot "Friday Night Lights" television series. It couldn't look any more different, with oddities like a police car hood attached to the ceiling, a WWll surgical table, and a 1930s dental chair.

Thanin Viriyaki

Trending

  1. A Family’s Dream Mountain Home in El Paso

    February 6, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

  2. Talk Like a Texan: How Texans Use “Down,” “Out,” “Over,” and “Up”

    February 6, 2018 By John Nova Lomax

  3. A Kiss Before Dying

    February 1, 2006 By Pamela Colloff

Share
Tags: Style, book, casa neverlandia, chelle neff, david neff, home tour, spaces, weird austin homes

Comments

Recommended

01
El Paso mountain home
A Family’s Dream Mountain Home in El Paso

By Lauren Smith Ford

02
An Artist’s Loft in Historic Downtown Elgin

By Lauren Smith Ford

03
La Bergerie
Five Finds: A San Antonian’s glamorous life, an Austin art show, and more

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
Melba and Ted Whatley's home library in Austin
A Home Library Built for 10,000 (Or So) Books

By Lauren Smith Ford

05
A Dallas Lawyer Hopes to Save the Sari

By Jean Scheidnes

06
Five Finds: Design, Style, and Travel Highlights

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
Cottage Industry: Katie Kime Turns Bungalow into a Colorful Office

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Shopping Across Texas: My 10 Favorites of 2017

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
Texas Cottage
Whimsical Austin Cottage Full of Surprises

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Petrified Design Defines ‘Texas Modern’

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
El Arroyo sign
New Book is El Arroyo’s Marquee Act

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Meet the Maker: Caroline Matthews of Dos Carolinas

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

A First Look at Austin’s Weirdest Homes

By Lauren Smith Ford

The Johnny Manziel Redemption Tour Is Officially Underway

By Dan Solomon

Spring Break Itinerary: The Best of West Texas

By Lauren Smith Ford

The Texanist: Isn’t the Summer Heat Great? Or is That Just Me?

By David Courtney

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 6

By Monte Williams

Why Does Austin Want a Soccer Team So Badly Anyway?

By Dan Solomon

Dan Patrick Says He Will Block the Filming of “Let Her Speak” from the Texas Senate Chamber

By R.G. Ratcliffe

The Empire Strikes Back, Texas Republican Style

By R.G. Ratcliffe

FBI Investigation Finds No Evidence That Border Patrol Agent Was Murdered

By Leif Reigstad

The Most Expensive BBQ Sauce in Texas

By Daniel Vaughn

The Armies of Babylon Arrive in ‘Waco’

By Jodi Walker

Elizabeth Crook’s Gripping New Western

By Mary Helen Specht

Texas Monthly