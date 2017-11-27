Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Hogg House in the Hills

Good taste? It’s in his genes. Step inside a modern marvel in West Austin that was created by a relative of the grand dame of Texas antiques.

Tucked away in the West Lake Hills of Austin is a glass and steel modern marvel that looks out onto a jaw-dropping view of downtown and beyond. But within its walls lies an inviting abode filled with continental antiques: a china collection one could only dream of, painstakingly detailed Dutch Masters paintings, and a pair of five-foot-tall sixteenth-century figurines. It’s a study in the dramatic juxtaposition of old and new, and it’s all the mastermind of Dr. John Hogg, a high-energy retired radiologist who is a direct descendant of General Joseph Lewis Hogg, the grandfather of Ima Hogg. John keeps his family history alive in each room of the three-level home that he shares with his husband, David Garza. Take a tour for lessons on marrying the past and present.

    LOVE.IT. I love the mix of the antique and the modern, the classical and the whimsical. Thank you for a peek into Dr. Hogg’s and Mr. Garza’s home!