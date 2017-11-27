Hogg House in the Hills

Tucked away in the West Lake Hills of Austin is a glass and steel modern marvel that looks out onto a jaw-dropping view of downtown and beyond. But within its walls lies an inviting abode filled with continental antiques: a china collection one could only dream of, painstakingly detailed Dutch Masters paintings, and a pair of five-foot-tall sixteenth-century figurines. It’s a study in the dramatic juxtaposition of old and new, and it’s all the mastermind of Dr. John Hogg, a high-energy retired radiologist who is a direct descendant of General Joseph Lewis Hogg, the grandfather of Ima Hogg. John keeps his family history alive in each room of the three-level home that he shares with his husband, David Garza. Take a tour for lessons on marrying the past and present.
Every room in the home has its own balcony or terrace, connecting the space with the outdoors and the far-reaching vistas. Hogg worked closely with celebrated Austin architect Kevin Alter of The Alter Studio.
Photography by Wynn Myers
Sixteenth century figurines are encased by a classically inspired frame, setting the mood for festivities that often happen beside the Steinway. Simplicity and consistency of colors and materials throughout the home make it more appealing, even as different rooms have distinct uses and moods.
Hogg with two of his three Vizslas in the downstairs living room below antique oil paintings. Although he was never trained in design, Hogg's taste is so admired that he is often asked to consult with friends on their own house and garden projects.
Hogg bought the land the house sits on in 2002. It took three years to build his dream home there.
"Don’t be afraid to mix Grandmother’s chairs with a new glass-and-silk skirted table," Hogg says. "She’d love it!"
The cantilevered dining room with surround window bench seating is a favorite hang out during parties, which Garza and Hogg host often.
Hogg chose not to have any upper cabinets in his kitchen, opting instead for a large island that houses warming drawers, an ice maker, and china storage.
The three-story Anigre wall was carefully selected. Hogg and Garza bought the entire tree and had it precisely cut and installed with a blueprinted plan to ensure all wood grains and hues match perfectly from top to bottom, side to side. A 2,600-pound Dale Chihuly sculpture hangs from the ceiling in the entryway. Hogg loves Chihuly’s sculptural work for his “excellent proportions and high drama."
A contemporary painting against walnut and Anigre built in chests anchor the master bathroom suite.
Hogg accented the modern staircase with an antique mirror collection for dramatic tension and a powerful design effect.
"A bar should be cozy and yet sophisticated," Hogg says. He achieved this look with period French lucite stools finished with a lizard print leather that pops against the bar's tufted silk facing.
A grouping of antiques makes for an inviting sitting area close to the bar. Hogg has found treasures through sources around the world, but the settee (pictured right) remains one of his favorites. He acquired the piece in Giovanni fabric with 24 karat gold threads interspersed in the pattern at the Don Scott Antiques Show in Atlanta. He bought it before it could be off loaded from the truck. “It helps to be the tallest shopper with a flashlight,” he says.
Amid the modern-day glamour and surroundings, relics of the Hogg family legacy, like these portraits of Governor and Mrs. Hogg, are highlighted throughout the home.
Careful selection of book-matched Carrara marble lines the master bathroom and shower, with a full-length view of the city. There is no need for blinds, as all windows on the home are shielded from the street by careful placement of the landscaping.
This Dutch Master painting contrasts nicely with the more contemporary Lueders limestone block walls, which extend from inside to outside.
It’s been easy for Hogg to maintain the garden under the antique French greenhouse without glass. “The structure gives a sense of space and destination, evoking one’s imagination and sense of harmony,” he says.
Turn-of-the-century cast iron planters are another unexpected element in a modern setting, but Hogg planted succulents in the pot for a calming look.
The glass-edge pool is surrounded by wild trees that maintain their repetitive look with careful pruning, utilizing the natural landscape for a final, highly-groomed appearance.
