Whether they're providing work opportunities to marginalized Texans or ensuring fair wages, these companies put ethical practices and generosity at the forefront.

Courtesy of Vickery Trading Co.

This Dallas nonprofit serves as a support system for refugee women, providing fair wages, job training, and educational opportunities. The cozy pajama pants come in two festive prints, and they’re part of a holiday collection that includes matching pairs for adults.

Kayci Zinkgraf/Ballad of the Bird Dog

Designed by Houston artist Nick Tallent, the unisex T-shirt is available in black or white. Brenham’s Ballad of the Bird Dog is donating all proceeds from its sale to organizations seeking racial equality.

Courtesy of Mirth

Houston sisters Katie McClure and Erin Breen started Mirth after a trip to India, where they got to know local artisans who use traditional fabric block-printing techniques. Wanting to create modern caftans and other comfortable clothes while providing fair wages, the sisters partnered with the artists. A portion of each purchase helps children in India attend school. This floral dress is hand-printed by a family of master printers in Bagru, India.

Caly Rodriguez/Purse + Clutch

Working directly with artisans in Mexico and Ethiopia, Austin’s Purse & Clutch specializes in ethically made handbags and accessories. This cross-body bag is made with naturally dyed leather at a small employee-owned workshop in Chiapas.

Courtesy of Mitscoots Outfitters

Tim Scott founded Mitscoots as a way to provide quality clothing items and employment to Texans experiencing homelessness. With every purchase of this loom-woven blanket, the Austin company donates a similar blanket to a shelter that helps people in need.

Courtesy of Tribe Alive

Fort Worth’s Carly Burson started Tribe Alive to help women achieve financial freedom through fair wages and safe employment. This minimalist gold-plated brass ring was handmade in Honduras from eco-friendly materials.

Courtesy of The Community Cloth

The skilled craftswomen at Houston’s Community Cloth are refugees from Myanmar, Bhutan, Iraq, and Afghanistan. They weave, stitch, and sew clothing and textiles in a plethora of colors and textures. This stylish and generously sized color-block scarf is hand-knit from chunky wool.