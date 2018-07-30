At Home With Magnolia’s Billy Jack Brawner

This article originally appeared in the August 2018 issue with the headline “All in the Family Room.”

For 28-year-old photographer Billy Jack Brawner and his wife, Sara, life with their five children—four of whom are adopted—revolves around small moments, like going for a drive in their 1988 Bronco or making dinner together. It’s all there on his Instagram account, which has more than 66,000 followers and is how Joanna Gaines discovered him almost three years ago. So Brawner moved his family from Canton to Waco to become the photography director for the Magnolia brand and bought a midcentury home to renovate. They are making it their own, from the pink front door to the modern family room. “It will always be in process,” Brawner says, “never finished, never completely tidy, and changing and growing alongside us.”