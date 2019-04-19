Style & Design

Home Tours Across the State Showcase Historic Treasures and Modern Marvels

Every weekend this spring, homeowners are opening their doors to display new builds, restorations, and updated manors.

By
Arielle Avila
Date
Apr 19, 2019
Notes
Dave and Susan Claunch will open the doors to their Bloomhouse for VIP ticket holders at the Austin Weird Homes Tour, on April 20.

Thanin Viriyaki

Calling all architecture enthusiasts, interior design lovers, and inquisitive types. This spring, home tours across the state are giving the public the chance to tour private homes and learn more about their history as well as the designers, architects, and owners who transformed them into livable works of art. From the Renaissance Revival restoration in San Marcos’s historic district and classic Tudor homes in Dallas to an Austin abode filled with magic oddities and memorabilia, there’s something for every interest. Take a peek to see what these houses have to offer—you might just find inspiration for your next home renovation.

The Austin Weird Homes Tour is full of surprises.

Thanin Viriyaki

Austin Weird Homes Tour, April 20

For the sixth year in a row, this tour features eight residences (including one for VIP ticket holders only) that take weird to out-of-this-world lengths, from the OMG House to the Music House. You’ll find homes filled with retro pop culture relics, Victorian-era spiritualist ephemera, and more. Lucky early birds who bought those VIP tickets (now sold out) will get access to the newly restored Bloomhouse, a house designed by Dalton Bloom to mimic organic shapes and undulating curves. The polyurethane foam and cement plaster were sculpted in the early seventies by Charles Hawker, who shaved every wall, handrail, nook, and cranny to his liking. It was recently purchased by Dave and Susan Claunch, who restored this one-of-a-kind abode. Self-paced tour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission tickets still available for $35 .

The updated home on Newell showcases original details, such as stained glass windows, on the Hollywood Santa Monica Home Tour.

Kim Leeson

Hollywood Santa Monica Home Tour, April 26-28

Just south of White Rock Lake in Dallas is the Hollywood Santa Monica Neighborhood, home to hundreds of historic residential buildings. Although the neighborhood touts having one of the largest collections of stone-embellished Tudor cottages in the nation, its annual home tour features a range of architectural styles, including a midcentury-modern marvel and a classic Colonial-style dwelling. All five homes on the tour have had renovations (all approved by the Conservation District), but one of the most impressive additions is to the 615 Newell residence. From the outside, it looks like a typical Craftsman Tudor, but once inside, you can see the open-plan kitchen and vaulted ceilings give the quaint home, which includes original features like stained-glass windows, a modern touch. Candlelight wine walk sneak peek from 6-7:30 p.m. April 26; self-paced tour from noon-5 p.m. April 27-28; tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of.

A bronze statue at this Spring Lake home seems to rejoice in the stunning views on the Heritage San Marcos Home Tour.

Courtesy of the Heritage Association of San Marcos Home Tour

Heritage San Marcos Home Tour, May 3-5

Featured at this year’s Heritage San Marcos Home Tour are newly constructed homes, updated vintage bungalows, and restored historic manors, all which adhere to this year’s “Rooms with a View” theme. Opening the tour is a limestone and stucco Texas-style domain nestled at the end of a cul de sac in the Spring Lake district. Although the house’s architecture is admirable for its meticulous planning of two separate structures unified by an eyebrow arched entry, the scenery makes it unforgettable. With an uninterrupted panoramic view of Hill Country beauty, the xeriscaped patio descends into the backyard with multi-level terraces. Tour starts in Spring Lake from noon-5 each day. Tickets start at $20. 

This violet Victorian home is a showstopper on the Galveston home tour, happening over two weekends in May.

45th Annual Galveston Historic Home Tour, May 4-5 and 11-12

Beyond the popular tourist attractions at the Strand, Galveston is home to many buildings with roots dating back to the nineteenth century. This year’s event features eight unique houses, from cozy beach bungalows to grand Victorian beauties. One of the buildings featured is the Allen and Lulu Cameron House, a violet two-story Victorian home built in 1891 boasting a stunning asymmetrical facade with double wraparound galleries. The interior is just as grand (and violet), with a spacious parlor room looking out to the front porch. Self-paced tour runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $30.

The Fort Worth American Institute of Architects celebrates new builds and renovations on its home tour.

Randy Gideon

AIA Fort Worth Home Tour, May 18-19

Showcasing residential architecture by local architects, the self-guided tour explores a mix of new builds, renovations, and additions. One of the featured structures is an award-winning renovation of the College Avenue Baptist Church Annex, a nearly century-old building transformed into a contemporary loft. Architects Jason Eggenburger and Steven Halliday saved important historical elements from the original structure like the warehouse steel windows and winding wood stairs while incorporating modern features to seamlessly fuse the old and new. Noon-6 p.m. each day. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: Style, home tours, weird homes tour

