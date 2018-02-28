More than 75,000 people came out Tuesday night for the kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, including many enthusiastic fans of the opening performer, Garth Brooks, others who just really wanted a piece of fried cheesecake. No matter the reason they came, they all dressed for the occasion, from fringe to one serious fur coat.
The Houston Rodeo Style Roundup
They came for Garth Brooks, beers, and bulls, dressed in their finest boots and fringe. And then there was Mountain Man.
Feb 28, 2018
