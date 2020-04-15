Style & Design

High Ceilings Were a Must for Tennis Star John Isner

The best male player in the U.S.—who is six feet ten inches tall—and his wife find what they need in a Highland Park home in Dallas.

Lauren Smith Ford
Issue
May 2020
Notes

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

As the country’s top-ranked male tennis player, John Isner is a towering presence on the court. At six feet ten inches tall, he’s also a towering presence in his Highland Park home, which he shares with his wife, jewelry designer and Dallas native Madison McKinley Isner; their daughter, Hunter Grace; baby boy, Hobbs; and dog, Miss B. The soaring ceilings and oversized doorways were huge selling points when the couple bought the contemporary yet rustic house two years ago, although John’s packed tournament schedule (on hold during the pandemic) normally involves lots of travel. Says Madison: “Being on the road, in hotel after hotel, we’ve realized how much we appreciate simply being home with the whole family.”

This article originally appeared in the May 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “A Winning Match.” Subscribe today.

The exterior of the Isner home in Dallas on March 3, 2020. Recalls Madison: "Finding a house for us was not the easiest. We knew we weren’t ready to build, but we needed a house with high ceilings and doors on all floors for John! When we first saw our house it had everything we needed except a few cosmetic things. So we kept going back and forth, and then we decided we could make the few tweaks and it would be perfect."

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The Isners hired Dallas interior designer Shelby Wagner for all of their rooms, including the living room. "He has an incredible eye," says Madison. "I gave him a vision, and he ran with it."

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

A painting by Houston artist Angelbert Metoyer hangs in the living room, just off the foyer.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Like most of the rooms in the house, the guest room is painted a neutral white. Madison describes the home's interior style as "California coastal, with a little rustic and contemporary touches. I just know what I like."

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Madison spends a lot of time in her study, where she works on her jewelry line, Madison McKinley. The room features a rare pop of color. "I’ve always wanted a study with built-in shelves," Madison says. "There’s something about having books and shelves in the study that makes it cozy."

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

A toy giraffe stands guard by Hobbs's crib in his nursery. Hobbs is almost six months old, and Hunter Grace is about nineteen months. Madison grew up in Highland Park too. She met John, who's originally from Greensboro, N.C., at a tennis tournament in Houston.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The back patio continues the contemporary Spanish-Mediterranean feel of the home's architecture. The family loves spending time outdoors. "We are surrounded by parks everywhere, and we are in walking distance to the Knox-Henderson area, which has fun restaurants and shops, as well as the Katy walking trail," Madison says.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

John Isner, Madison McKinley Isner

