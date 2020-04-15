High Ceilings Were a Must for Tennis Star John Isner

As the country’s top-ranked male tennis player, John Isner is a towering presence on the court. At six feet ten inches tall, he’s also a towering presence in his Highland Park home, which he shares with his wife, jewelry designer and Dallas native Madison McKinley Isner; their daughter, Hunter Grace; baby boy, Hobbs; and dog, Miss B. The soaring ceilings and oversized doorways were huge selling points when the couple bought the contemporary yet rustic house two years ago, although John’s packed tournament schedule (on hold during the pandemic) normally involves lots of travel. Says Madison: “Being on the road, in hotel after hotel, we’ve realized how much we appreciate simply being home with the whole family.”

This article originally appeared in the May 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline "A Winning Match."