With a theme as elusive and misunderstood as “camp,” this year’s Met Gala attendees were seemingly set up to fail. As always, the lavish annual benefit for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art drew inspiration from the institute’s accompanying exhibit. “Camp: Notes on Fashion” takes its name from a 1964 Susan Sontag essay that defines the concept as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

After it was announced, the theme sparked dozens of think pieces, deep dives, and debates trying to pinpoint a definition. If you missed it, here’s a quick run through: Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress? Camp. Drag queens? Camp. Cher’s entire body of work? Camp. Actual camping? Not camp.

A select number of Texas stars and designers snagged an invite to fashion’s biggest night, so let’s take a look at how they chose to camp it up.

Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell

As Met Gala co-host and reigning queen of camp, Lady Gaga was bound to put on a memorable show. Brandon Maxwell—Texan designer, stylist, and the mastermind behind the aforementioned meat dress—provided her with not one, not two, but four outfits on the pink carpet.

Over the course of a nearly 15-minute reveal, Gaga’s transformation and over-the-top theatrics delivered on the theme as she went from a hot pink ball gown with a 25-foot train to standing in her bra and underwear, carting around a pink wagon filled with Maxwell’s clear hat boxes and purses.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Kacey Musgraves

The Grammy-winning singer spent much of the day leading up to her Met Gala debut teasing fans with hints of her outfit on social media. She exceeded expectations when she arrived in a bubblegum pink convertible that perfectly matched her head-to-toe Jeremy Scott look. A perfect replica of the Moschino Met Barbie doll, a blonde Musgraves accented the look with a matching feather boa and a hairdryer purse.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Solange

Along with her music, Solange Knowles is known for her daring looks and bold fashion choices. Five years after her infamous elevator ride with Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the 2014 Met Gala, Solange chose a subtler ensemble. Her custom snakeskin romper with matching over-the-knee boots was sleek but decidedly less campy than her last four Met Gala looks, which included a black puffer jacket dress and a sculpted latex number accessorized with a do-rag and halo. Though she didn’t bring her guest to the carpet, Solange did make her way to the event carrying a small live snake as her plus one.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Lizzo

For her first Met Gala, Lizzo’s look was an overload of flamingo pink. From her fuchsia updo to her pink feathered cape, the outfit was every bit as extra as Lizzo herself. On Twitter, the “Juice” singer confirmed that the custom Marc Jacobs ensemble was a nod to the all-pink outfit worn by Shirley MacLaine in the 1964 comedy What a Way to Go! Inside the Met Gala, she met up with Solange, and the two Texas artists had an H-town reunion that Lizzo posted to her Instagram later that night. Not letting the look go to waste, Lizzo wore her feathered cape to the airport the next morning on her way out of New York.