Style & Design

The Traditional Czech Gowns Capable of Withstanding Texas Heat

Kroj dresses have a significant role in WestFest, a yearly Texas Czech festival.

By
Clayton Maxwell
Date
Share
Notes

Zoe Peterk

Photograph by Matt Conant

Maggie Grmela has been stitching kroj, traditional Czech dresses, for over thirty-five years in her hometown of West, Texas. The dressmaker’s personal adaptation of kroj, which she makes at her shop Maggie’s Fabric Patch, evolved from a need to make costumes that allowed for comfortable dancing in the Lone Star State’s sweltering climate.

Grmela, whose great-grandparents moved to the U.S. from the Moravia region of the Czech Republic forty-five years ago, helped launch WestFest, the town’s yearly Czech celebration. Every Labor Day Weekend, locals and parade-marchers donning kroj (pronounced “croy”) mingle amidst kolaches, polka, and good pivo (that’s Czech for beer).

Despite long hours this week tending to last-minute kroj alterations at her shop, Grmela took a few minutes before WestFest to chat with Texas Monthly about the festival, the finer points of kroj-making, and what each part of the costume symbolizes (Grmela made three of the kroj pictured below).

Texas Monthly: How did you begin making kroj?

Maggie Grmela: Kroj expresses our Czech heritage. We started this with the beginning of WestFest, and at the same time the beginning of our dance group, the Czech Folk Dancers. So, we needed costumes and it’s very hard to get authentic ones. We had to make krojs that were similar, but more care-able fabrics, because so many of the authentics are made out of wools, and heavy cottons.

TM: You specialize in making an Americanized version of kroj. What’s different about authentic kroj?

MG: When you see a skirt that has a floral brocade with bobbin lace all around it, that’s from Moravia, a historic region of the Czech Republic. And what makes those costumes difficult is how they’re made. That brocade is called an apron, and then in the back is a hand-pleated, black little skirt. The sleeves are stiffly starched and have a little pleats in them. They have a cardboard form. Usually this type of kroj has roses on it.

TM: Can you tell me about the red head scarves that are part of some costumes?

MG: That red head scarf is actually a huge, red square of fabric that has a bold, wide, floral print around the perimeter of it, and it’s folded certain ways to go with certain costumes. So it’s folded the way she has it on her head for that costume, but another area in the Czech Republic may have it folded different. So it symbolizes the area they are from.

In some areas [people] may wear wreaths of flowers in their hair, and that symbolizes a unmarried girl or young lady. When they go into the scarf or a bonnet type, it is supposed to signify a married lady. But then again in some areas, they’ll all wear a scarf from children on up. So it signifies that area, how and what is worn.

TM: What about the lace collars?

MG: On the Americanized kroj, we do a gathered ruffle around the neck. It’s softer and flatter…those full ones have yards and yards of lace and need to be stiff. And I’m pleating one for an authentic [kroj] right now, and it’s made out of heavy, starched cotton with a real pretty lace on the edge, and there is eight yards of material pleated into that one piece around the neck.

TM: What do you know about the costume that involves a black scarf?

MG: I’m trying to remember the region she is from, but that is an authentic. I believe it’s more Bohemian. I’m pretty sure about that, closer to the German border. In lower Moravia, there’s an area where the costumes are real ornate, like those others we’ve been talking about. And then if you go up into Moravia, it gets mountainous, and the costumes become simpler. Instead of boots, they wear moccasins with heavy wool socks. And in Bohemia, the costumes there are not always very ornate. They’re longer skirts and maybe simpler.

TM: Do your clients learn about their specific Czech ancestry when they ask you to sew them a kroj?

MG: Some people, when they want a costume made, they may do some work to find out where their people are from and want a costume like that. Other people may not specifically know where their ancestors came from, and just choose an area that they really like and make a costume from [there]. But we all learn something about kroj and Czech in the process.

TM: Is it satisfying to see your kroj being worn around the festival?

MG: I like that it’s still bringing us the Czech heritage, keeping it alive for our younger generations.

Lydia and Allie Pustejovsky

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Mildred Dokupil

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Monika Cavanagh

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Danielle Blattman

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Zoe Peterk

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Lydia Pustejovsky

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Jennifer Koll and son Joshua

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Kathy Podsednik

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Kathy Podsednik

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Sarah Middlebrook Armor

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Mildred Dokupil

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Jerusha Brown

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Andrea Cavanagh

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Zoe Peterk

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

Lydia Pustejovsky

Photograph by Matt Conant

View Slideshow 15 Photos

The Traditional Czech Gowns Capable of Withstanding Texas Heat

Lydia and Allie Pustejovsky

Photograph by Matt Conant

Mildred Dokupil

Photograph by Matt Conant

Monika Cavanagh

Photograph by Matt Conant

Danielle Blattman

Photograph by Matt Conant

Zoe Peterk

Photograph by Matt Conant

Lydia Pustejovsky

Photograph by Matt Conant

Jennifer Koll and son Joshua

Photograph by Matt Conant

Kathy Podsednik

Photograph by Matt Conant

Kathy Podsednik

Photograph by Matt Conant

Sarah Middlebrook Armor

Photograph by Matt Conant

Mildred Dokupil

Photograph by Matt Conant

Jerusha Brown

Photograph by Matt Conant

Andrea Cavanagh

Photograph by Matt Conant

Zoe Peterk

Photograph by Matt Conant

Lydia Pustejovsky

Photograph by Matt Conant

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Trending

  1. Meet the Unruly Clan That Once Ruled the Hill Country August 27, 2019 By Wes Ferguson
  2. Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild May 13, 2019 By Leif Reigstad
  3. The Unlikely Meme-ification of Stevie Ray Vaughan August 27, 2019 By Sean O'Neal
Share
Tags: Style, Czech, dressmaker, kolaches, kroj, Maggie grmela, westfest

Comments

Recommended

01
Klobasniky
Eleven of the Kraziest Klobasniky (Not Kolaches!) in Texas

By Abby Johnston

02
Kolache klobasniky
If It’s Not Sweet, It’s Not a Kolache—It’s a Klobasnek

By Abby Johnston

03
Kolaches Are Apparently the “It” Food This Year

By Hannah Smothers

04
Kolaches

By Courtney Bond

05
Hari Mari
How the Flip-flop Got Fancy

By Kathy Blackwell

06
Cameron Duddy Midland Harper Smith
Down on the Farm with Midland’s Cameron Duddy and Photographer Harper Smith

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
Texas Monthly Recommends: Megan Thee Stallion’s First Late-Night Television Appearance

By Texas Monthly

08
Veladoro
These Latina-Powered Style Brands Put Modern Texan Twists on Mexican Traditions

By Cat Cardenas

09
Part of the Dallas Museum of Art's exhibit Dior: From Paris to the World.
Why the Dior Exhibit Is One of the Hottest Tickets in Dallas

By Jean Scheidnes

10
UTEP shirts
A Transformative UTEP President’s Story, Told in Ten T-Shirts

By Robert Moore

11
Revival
At Austin’s Revival Cycles, Alan Stulberg and His Team Create One-of-a-Kind Custom Bikes

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Barbie, Boas, and Bubblegum Pink: Texas Celebs Camp It Up at the Met Gala

By Cat Cardenas

Latest

The Traditional Czech Gowns Capable of Withstanding Texas Heat

By Clayton Maxwell

Daddy Duncan’s Dishes Out Barbecue All Over Katy

By Daniel Vaughn

Remembering The Texas International Pop Festival, The Lone Star State’s Answer to Woodstock

By Lyndsay Knecht

Los Muertos BBQ’s Brisket Puffy Taco Adds to the Tex-Mex Barbecue Trend

By Daniel Vaughn

Recipe: Instant Pot Texas Chicken Green Chili with Cider

By Paula Forbes

Break’s Over: Texas Is Only the Fourth-Hardest-Working State in America

By Sean O'Neal

What Will the World Be Like in 2039, When Richard Linklater Finishes His Stephen Sondheim Musical?

By Dan Solomon

‘Mistakes Were Made’: It Remains to Be Seen if Greg Abbott’s Passive-Voice Apology Represents a Change of Heart

By Christopher Hooks

Shoemaker’s Barbecue Is Long Gone, But Its Legacy Carries On

By Daniel Vaughn

Is the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge Still in the Crosshairs of Trump’s Border Wall?

By Carlos Sanchez

Why We Need Molly Ivins’s Wisdom Now More Than Ever

By Julissa Treviño

Carli Lloyd Won’t be Kicking in an NFL Game Tonight, But Might Some Day

By Dan Solomon

Texas Monthly