Turtlebox
Turtlebox Audio
$299
What started as a personal project for four Texans in a Houston garage has grown into a worldwide business. The first Turtlebox was created to be a Bluetooth speaker loud enough and rugged enough for trips to Buffalo Bayou and Galveston Bay. Now, the waterproof, dust-proof, and impact-resistant speaker is an option for clear outdoor sound anywhere.
A Mile Above Texas
By Jay B. Sauceda
$25.67
Photographer Jay B. Sauceda flew 3,822 miles over five days in 2015 in a project commissioned by Texas Monthly to capture stunning aerial photographs of the state’s vast landscapes and cities. A Mile Above Texas showcases 144 of the best photographs in sections that cover each leg of the trip, from Texas’s beaches and rivers to deserts and farms.
C&R Landing Net
Heart Wood Trade
$325-$495
Outdoorsman Dustin Scott wanted to combine his passion for fishing with his background in design in a tangible and beautiful way. The results of his pursuit are Texas-made landing nets custom-tailored to each client. The Catch and Release net is a classic landing-net style that can be made of your choice of native-domestic woods, exotic hardwoods, or oak staves from reclaimed whiskey barrels. (Note: Since each net is custom-made, plan for about six to eight weeks for an order to process.)
Field Notes Wallet
Bexar Goods
$145
San Antonio’s Bexar Goods specializes in leather items that can withstand adventure and travel. The Field Notes Wallet was crafted with convenience and durability in mind: saddle-stitched by hand, it features compartments to stash cards, travel documents, and your passport.
Texas State Parks Pass
Any nature lover will appreciate the gift of a Texas State Parks Pass. Good for a year, it allows free entry into more than ninety state parks and gives discounts on some camping sites, park store purchases, and equipment rentals.
Soso Dopp Kit
Located in Brenham, Ballad of the Bird Dog carries an array of well-crafted basic goods. One of the Texas-made products found at the store is the Soso Dopp Kit, a bag perfect for carrying travel essentials. The gorgeous leather pouch is 100 percent handmade and hand-stitched in Austin, and it’s built to last.
