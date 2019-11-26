Turtlebox audio

Turtlebox

Turtlebox Audio

$299

What started as a personal project for four Texans in a Houston garage has grown into a worldwide business. The first Turtlebox was created to be a Bluetooth speaker loud enough and rugged enough for trips to Buffalo Bayou and Galveston Bay. Now, the waterproof, dust-proof, and impact-resistant speaker is an option for clear outdoor sound anywhere.

Courtesy of Jay B. Sauceda

A Mile Above Texas

By Jay B. Sauceda

$25.67

Photographer Jay B. Sauceda flew 3,822 miles over five days in 2015 in a project commissioned by Texas Monthly to capture stunning aerial photographs of the state’s vast landscapes and cities. A Mile Above Texas showcases 144 of the best photographs in sections that cover each leg of the trip, from Texas’s beaches and rivers to deserts and farms.

Heart Wood Trade

C&R Landing Net

Heart Wood Trade

$325-$495

Outdoorsman Dustin Scott wanted to combine his passion for fishing with his background in design in a tangible and beautiful way. The results of his pursuit are Texas-made landing nets custom-tailored to each client. The Catch and Release net is a classic landing-net style that can be made of your choice of native-domestic woods, exotic hardwoods, or oak staves from reclaimed whiskey barrels. (Note: Since each net is custom-made, plan for about six to eight weeks for an order to process.)

Bexar Goods

Field Notes Wallet

Bexar Goods

$145

San Antonio’s Bexar Goods specializes in leather items that can withstand adventure and travel. The Field Notes Wallet was crafted with convenience and durability in mind: saddle-stitched by hand, it features compartments to stash cards, travel documents, and your passport.

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Texas State Parks Pass

Texas Parks and Wildlife

$70

Any nature lover will appreciate the gift of a Texas State Parks Pass. Good for a year, it allows free entry into more than ninety state parks and gives discounts on some camping sites, park store purchases, and equipment rentals.

Lauren Marek/Ballad of the Bird Dog

Soso Dopp Kit

Ballad of the Bird Dog

$125

Located in Brenham, Ballad of the Bird Dog carries an array of well-crafted basic goods. One of the Texas-made products found at the store is the Soso Dopp Kit, a bag perfect for carrying travel essentials. The gorgeous leather pouch is 100 percent handmade and hand-stitched in Austin, and it’s built to last.