Harp Design Co.

HDC Striped Cutting Board

Harp Design Co.

$80

Clint Harp, the Waco woodworker who gained fame as Chip and Joanna Gaines’s go-to carpenter on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, has his own Waco store stocked with handmade products. His cutting boards come in three sizes and are made from hard oak, hard maple, and walnut, making them as handsome as they are functional.

Gardenuity

Culinary Herb Garden With Plants

Gardenuity

$52

Cofounders Donna Letier and Julie Eggers started Dallas-based e-commerce company Gardenuity with the goal of making gardening accessible across the state. With their simple and customizable garden kits, anyone can grow fresh plants on their patio or porch, or in the backyard.

Garza Marfa

Linen/Cotton Small Ticking Crossback Apron

Garza Marfa

$62

Garza Marfa got its start furnishing establishments like the neighboring Thunderbird Hotel, but it has expanded to sell products of all sorts, from blankets and ceramics to T-shirts and hats. The crossback apron, made from a blend of cotton and linen and featuring two convenient pockets, is both stylish and practical.

Son of a Sailor

Jig Coasters

Son of a Sailor

$104, set of four

San Marcos shop Son of a Sailor is known for its array of handmade leather goods ranging from bracelets and earrings to wallets and shelves. A staple for any bar setup or coffee table, the statement-making Jig Coasters are made of natural leather and hand-embossed and hand-painted with the shop’s special-edition Sidewinder design.

3 Nail Ironware

Hand Forged 10-Inch-Deep Skillet

3 Nail Ironware

$235

As an alternative to the popular cast-iron skillet, turn to lighter carbon steel pans for cooking at home or on a campfire. The hand-forged skillets from 3 Nail Ironware are made in the tiny town of Paint Rock (about thirty miles east of San Angelo) and come with a lifetime guarantee and can be personalized, making them perfect heirlooms to pass on to future generations.