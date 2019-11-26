Yeti

Boomer 8 Dog Bowl

Yeti

$49

Known for their durable coolers, the Austin-based powerhouse Yeti has created a dog bowl that’s just as resilient and convenient as their other on-the-go products. This double-wall, noninsulated stainless-steel bowl holds up to eight cups of water or tasty treats for your dog at home or when you’re hitting the road together.

iFetch

The Original iFetch

iFetch

$115

Texas company iFetch aims to create entertaining toys for pooches everywhere. The original iFetch is a simple battery-powered toy that automatically launches small tennis balls ten, twenty, or thirty feet. This hands-free device will keep any pup entertained all day long.

Boots and Arrow

Gray Dog Collar with Tan Leather

Boots & Arrow

$35

For pet lovers and eco-friendly folks, Boots & Arrow offers a line of dog accessories using leather from reclaimed cowboy boots. All collars are hand-sewn in Austin by local makers and, because of the recycled materials used, each piece is one-of-a-kind.

Abiie

Beyond Junior Y Chair

Abiie

$194.95

The Austin-based company Abiie wanted to build a high chair that was versatile, comfortable, and able to grow with toddlers. As a result, they designed their Beyond Junior Y Chair to transform from high chair to dining seat within seconds.

Understated Leather

Kids Easy Rider Jacket

Understated Leather

$180

Understated Leather makes high-quality clothing and accessories, like handbags and patches, as well as sleek motorcycle and bomber jackets. Now, the Austin-based company’s bestselling Easy Rider jacket is available in kid sizes, so little ones can play in style.