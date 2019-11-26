Manready Mercantile

256 Richardson Hat

Manready Mercantile

$28

Owner Travis Weaver started his Houston Heights shop with a line of apothecary products for men in 2014. Since then, he’s expanded his inventory to include apparel, accessories, and home goods. The 256 Richardson Hat is a new addition to the store, complete with a designed-in-house Texas flag patch.

Odin Leather Goods

Hook + Loop Leather Bracelets

Odin Leather Goods

$25

Built from six angle-cut strands of Italian leather, Odin’s Hook + Loop Leather Bracelets are made to last and age beautifully. The Coppell-based store sells an array of leather goods, from wallets and totes to accessories and clothing.

Texas Heritage Woodworks

Wool Beanie / Watch Cap

Texas Heritage Woodworks

$20

Dedicated to producing high-quality shop accessories and aprons, Texas Heritage Woodworks has become known for its coveted leather goods. The wool beanie is one of the newest additions to the Menard-based shop and is perfect for the chilly weather to come.

Eradura

Desert Rose Enamel Pin

Eradura

$12

West Texan Erika Duran produces embroidered goods, prints, patches, and accessories reminiscent of her desert roots. The Desert Rose Enamel Pin adds a sweet touch of rose gold to any denim jacket.

Noonday Collection

Drifter Makeup Bag

Noonday Collection

$28

This brightly hand-dyed pouch made by artisans in Guatemala is sold through ambassadors from the Noonday Collection. The Austin-based company is a fair-trade business selling fashionable jewelry and accessories from makers worldwide.

Leatherology

iPhone XR Case

Leatherology

$25

Dallas-based company Leatherology got its start with affordable high-quality leather items in mind. Their bags, wallets, and many accessories, including this durable iPhone case, come customizable with monogram options available.